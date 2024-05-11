According to reports, Bruno Fernandes has been ‘unhappy’ at Manchester United this season and ‘would consider his options’ on one condition.

This season has been miserable for everyone associated with Man Utd as they sit eighth in the Premier League with three games to go.

There are not many Man Utd players who can hold their heads high at the moment, but Fernandes has consistently been one of their better performers since joining the Premier League giants during the 2020 January transfer window.

The 29-year-old was made captain by Erik ten Hag ahead of this season as he replaced Harry Maguire. He has 15 goals and 11 assists in his 45 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions this term.

“A player always has to want to be here…”

There is expected to be a major overhaul at Man Utd this summer and Fernandes has been linked with a possible move to the Saudi Pro League. FC Barcelona are another possible destination as it’s been suggested he could be offloaded as part of a player-plus-cash deal.

Fernandes did little to pour water on transfer speculation when asked by reporters about his future earlier this month.

“Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it?” Fernandes said during an interview with DAZN Portugal.

“A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides.

“I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I’d hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far.

‘So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there’s nothing more important than that at the moment.”

A supposed ‘big update’ has been provided on Fernandes’ Man Utd ‘transfer verdict’ by Football Insider. He is understandably ‘not happy with the way the season has gone’ and ‘would consider his options’ if he was ‘no longer wanted at Old Trafford’.

‘However, O’Rourke insisted he does not believe Fernandes will leave the club this summer as he remains one of the best and most important members of the squad. ‘This comes after the Man United captain refused to rule out a move away, although Football Insider reported that the club are not worried about interest from elsewhere.’

