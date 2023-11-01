Man Utd have ‘bigger problems’ than tight kit with ETH’s side ‘three or four years’ away from City

Rangers and Scotland legend Ally McCoist insists Manchester United players have “bigger problems” than tight tops after losing 3-0 to Manchester City over the weekend.

The Red Devils, who have the fourth highest net spend in England in 2023, have been very poor this season with Erik ten Hag’s men losing five of their first ten Premier League matches and are perhaps lucky to be eighth in the table.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to buy 25 per cent of Man Utd from the Glazers, is set to keep Ten Hag on as manager despite their poor start to the season but there are rumours of unrest in the dressing room.

A report in the Daily Mail yesterday even claimed that Man Utd players were using tight kit as an excuse with the squad ‘wearing replica items of kit during matches’ and ‘have not worn the official home socks since the second game of the season’.

And former Scotland international McCoist has no sympathy with the Man Utd players over their tight kit as they are currently “three or four years” behind Man City.

“I’ll be quite honest with you, I think the United players have got a lot more to worry about at this moment in time than their shorts and tops being a little too tight,” McCoist said on talkSPORT.

“If the Man United fans watched that game at the weekend… they were bettered, miles off it.

“That team looked as though they’re three or four years – at least – away from competing against that Man City side.

“But a derby game like that, surely you’re going to try and make a show of intent and close people down, make tackles, play with a passion.

“And then fans hear they’re worried about their shirts being too tight? They’ve got bigger problems.”

One thing Man Utd are in desperate need of is more goals and Red Devils midfielder Casemiro – who has been out injured – has vowed to hit the back of net more this campaign.

On scoring more goals, Casemiro told United Review: “There’s no doubt that this is something we’ve been working on a lot. Eric Ramsay [first-team coach] works hard on dead-ball situations, and he’s at the club for this very reason. He deserves credit for the work he’s done, indicating to us where we can hurt them the most. I think that the coaching staff have played a big role in this regard.

“Of course, those stats you mentioned are important [four goals in 11 games], especially for me given that I’m a defensive midfielder, but anything I can contribute to the team is really important to me. I’m always trying to help out. Obviously, my main aim isn’t to score.

“I have other duties. However, if I can chip in with goals from set-pieces and contribute to the team in this way then that counts for a lot. The credit shouldn’t just be given to the players and the specific player who scores, but the coaching staff as well.”