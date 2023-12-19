Man Utd still ‘biggest threat’ to Man City title hopes as Aguero snubs Arsenal, Liverpool in mad prediction

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has boldly included Manchester United and Tottenham in his list of challengers for the Premier League title.

United have started the season poorly, losing seven of their opening 17 Premier League fixtures and finishing bottom of their Champions League group, below Bayern Munich, Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Despite being 11 points behind leaders Arsenal and on a goal difference of -3, former City striker Aguero believes they can not be ruled out of the title race.

“You can never sleep on Man United at this stage of the season,” Aguero told Stake.com. “They are one of the biggest threats to Man City’s Premier League title.”

Another club Aguero said are capable of competing for the Premier League title is Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou’s men started the season extremely well, going unbeaten in their opening ten Premier League fixtures.

After losing their first league match of the season, the wheels began to fall off, however.

They lost three games in a row before an impressive 3-3 draw at Manchester City was unfortunately backed up by a home defeat to West Ham.

After the disappointing loss to their London rivals, Spurs have won two in a row, convincingly beating Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

Despite their lack of depth and recent dip in form, Aguero said Spurs are “title contenders”.

“I also think Tottenham are title contenders, who have improved a lot under Ange Postecoglou,” he added.

Finally, Aguero claimed that Newcastle are also in the hunt for his former side’s Premier League crown.

He said: “Even despite their ups and downs, Newcastle are also in with a chance of the title as they always put up a fight.”

Interestingly, Aguero did not mention the current top three in the Premier League, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Manchester United did the Gunners and Villans a favour on Sunday, holding Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

That result left Mikel Arteta’s side one point clear at the top of the table, with the Gunners and Reds set to face off on Saturday.

Liverpool have a Carabao Cup clash against West Ham – who knocked Arsenal out of the competition – to worry about first, though, welcoming the Hammers to Anfield on Wednesday night.

