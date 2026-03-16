Manchester United legend Roy Keane has been slammed by a fellow pundit for having an agenda against interim manager Michael Carrick.

Carrick has done a superb job since replacing Ruben Amorim, winning seven of his nine Premier League games in charge.

After beating Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday, Man Utd are in a great position to qualify for the Champions League and Carrick is giving himself a good opportunity of being named their next permanent manager.

It has been widely deemed that Carrick would be the right appointment if Man Utd’s current form continues for the remainder of this campaign, but Keane has warned his former side against giving him the job beyond this season.

Keane has named two “better options” than Carrick for Man Utd, but fellow pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has explained why it is “pointless” to ask the “bitter and angry” former midfielder for his opinion on the interim boss.

“You need someone that’s neutral to speak about it,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

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“Wayne Rooney’s his good friend, Roy Keane and him have fell out obviously because he brought up his his wife recently.

“And he was so bitter and angry about [Carrick], about Jonny Evans getting a job and Woodgate.

“So there’s no point listening to what Roy Keane’s got to say about that situation.

“Because Michael Carrick could win every game 10-0 and he’d say, ‘Don’t give it Michael Carrick,’ so you’re pointless asking Keane.”

Still, Agbonlahor thinks Man Utd should only appoint Carrick permanently if he can sustain their current form and if he does not sign a long-term contract.

“What if they give it to him now and then their results become poor?” Agbonlahor added when explaining why Carrick should not be appointed now.

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“And then they don’t finish top five, everyone’s saying, ‘Why not wait until the end of the season?’

“If he continues as he is, I would give it to him at the end of the season.

“But I would give him a one or two-year deal, not a three, four or five-year deal, one or two years, he will take that.”

And Ally McCoist agreed with Agbonlahor’s thoughts on appointing Carrick: “Yeah I’m with you, I understand the clamour of giving the job right now, but why would you?

“I think things are ticking along nicely, give him the opportunity to continue, I’ve mentioned the one game a week which helps, there’s no doubt about that.

“I think they will finish in the Champions League places and I actually do think he will get the job, and I think he probably should get the job.

“Not probably, I think he should get the job on the level of performance that his team’s producing, on the level of improvement.”

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