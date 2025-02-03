Marcus Rashford could have picked the right club in Aston Villa

Manchester United “could be left with egg on their face” after letting Marcus Rashford – “their best striker” – join Aston Villa on loan, says Jamie O’Hara.

Rashford was made available for transfer after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim, who was not a fan of the forward’s professionalism off the pitch.

He was linked with FC Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain but ended up moving to Man Utd’s Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Former Tottenham midfielder O’Hara thinks the Red Devils might have made a big mistake.

He argues that Rashford is the club’s “best striker” and his departure leaves Amorim with a “Championship level” attack at his disposal.

“Marcus Rashford could embarrass Manchester United and Ruben Amorim,” O’Hara said.

“I don’t blame everything on Amorim, if he’s got a player there that doesn’t want to be involved and saying he wants to leave, what choice does he have? I think Manchester United wanted him off the wage bill and I think he needed a fresh start.

“Let’s see what Rashford does but let me tell you that Man United are in disarray, their forward line is Championship level and nowhere near good enough.

“[Joshua] Zirkzee should not have a United shirt on, Amad’s [Diallo] been the only bright spark, [Alejandro] Garnacho has been poor and [Rasmus] Hojlund doesn’t look like he can hit a barn door. So for me, they have let their best striker go.

“If Aston Villa get the best out of him, Man United could be left with egg on their face.”

Amorim made the extremely bold decision to bench both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee to start Kobbie Mainoo up front against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Mainoo put in a solid attacking display against FCSB in the Europa League last Thursday and found himself as a false-nine against Oliver Glasner’s men.

In fairness to Amorim, he was well within his rights to drop Hojlund and Zirkzee, it’s just playing Mainoo ahead of them was… interesting.

Hojlund has two goals in 19 Premier League matches this season, recording as many goal involvements as Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson. Not ideal for a £70million striker, that.

Hojlund has zero goals in his last 13 matches. Zirkzee, meanwhile, has four goals in 35 appearances this season and none in his last 16 appearances.

