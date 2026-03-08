Man Utd ‘blitz’ for 19-year-old international who needs to ‘leave’ as INEOS choose Casemiro replacement

Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh and Ibrahim Sangare have been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Man Utd are looking to sign young Tromso defender Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh in a summer ‘blitz as they identify their ideal Casemiro replacement, according to reports.

The Red Devils strengthened heavily in the summer transfer window with INEOS committing over £200m to improve Ruben Amorim’s side.

Amorim only lasted until January after underwhelming performances and results cost him his job, with Michael Carrick now in charge until the end of the season.

Man Utd are set to go big again in the summer with the Red Devils identifying midfield as their biggest area to target for improvement.

As well as midfield, Man Utd are always looking at bringing in young players to strengthen their ranks for the future and Italian publication Corriere dello Sport has revealed that the Red Devils are planning a ‘blitz’ on Tromso for young centre-back Kinteh.

President of the Mawade Wade Academy, Malick Diop, who helped Gambia international Kinteh earn a move to Norway insists it is time for the 19-year-old to leave Tromso for a move to a bigger club.

Diop told Africa Foot (via Sport Witness) : “He’s a very athletic lad who anticipates challenges.

“Being athletic is one thing but knowing how to anticipate challenges puts you at ease. These qualities inevitably make him a difficult defender to handle.

“It’s time for him to leave. There was already interest from clubs during the winter transfer window, but it wasn’t the ideal time for a young player, as there’s already an established squad and it’s not easy to break into the first team…

“However, the best time is the summer. He’ll have time to adapt and establish himself.”

Casemiro will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season on a free transfer and now Caught Offside claim Man Utd are eyeing a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare to replace him.

It is understood that Man Utd scouts ‘have been “impressed” by his dominance in duels and composure under pressure’ and Sangare’s ‘profile makes him a direct candidate to replace Casemiro’.

Nottingham Forest will make at least one major sale in the summer transfer window and for Sangare ‘talks are expected to focus on the €45–50m range’.

At the end of February, Fabrizio Romano revealed “two factors” that will determine what kind of midfielder Man Utd look to sign in the summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In order to understand who is going to be the player or the players – because it might be one, it might be two midfielders – we will see what’s going to happen. Casemiro is leaving, so I think they’re going to be busy in midfield.

“But to understand what kind of player they want to sign, we have to wait for two factors.

“The first one is Champions League football. This is financial, technical, but also financial. If you play Champions League you can attract some players – but for Man United it’s never been a big problem, to be honest.

“Look at last summer, they were able to get the green light from Cunha, from Mbeumo, despite not being in European football. But financially, Champions League access would mean a lot in terms of investments for the summer transfer window.

“And then there is the manager. That’s the second factor. Carrick is doing fantastic. I think if he keeps going like this he will have very good chances to stay.

“But at the moment it’s still not something decided, not something communicated. It’s not something they decide in February, and I think not even at the beginning of March. So we have to wait and see what happens with the manager.”