According to reports, Manchester United chiefs are having ‘doubts’ about head coach Ruben Amorim as they prepare to block an ‘elite’ January signing.

Amorim has had a turbulent first year at Man Utd, and he is incredibly fortunate to still be in charge.

United‘s current head coach was appointed to replace Erik ten Hag last season, but they slumped to an embarrassing new low as he implemented his preferred 3-4-3 formation. They finished 15th in the Premier League in 2024/25 and failed to win a trophy.

There were calls for Amorim to be sacked ahead of this season, but INEOS eventually decided to back the 40-year-old, who was given funds to build a team equipped to thrive in his formation.

Man Utd did have a positive summer as they signed Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens, while they raised funds via offloading Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho.

This business and Amorim’s slight tactical tweaks to make Man Utd more direct helped improve results and performances in recent weeks, though they crashed down to earth on Monday night.

READ: ‘Ambling’ Luke Shaw among five Man Utd players doomed in 2026



10-man Everton ended Man Utd’s five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League at Old Trafford, with David Moyes’ side defending brilliantly against a toothless home side to win 1-0.

Man Utd reverted to type in this performance as they struggled without Sesko and Cunha, while Amorim has come under scrutiny for his poor decisions in the game.

Therefore, United need to bounce back this weekend when they face Crystal Palace, while signings could be needed in January to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe next season.

Their priority is to sign a No.6 after they were priced out of a move for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba in the summer. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton have been mentioned as other potential targets.

However, a new report from an insider on X with over 680k followers and a ‘team of five elite reporters’ claims Man Utd may not sign a midfielder in the winter window as they are concerned that they may ‘soon’ have to change their manager.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd’s fresh verdict on Amorim proven by four priority transfers as ‘eleven stars face exits’

👉 Man Utd star ‘says yes’ to Euro giants as INEOS receive offer; ‘agreement expected’ for another deal

👉 Who will be the next Man Utd manager if Ruben Amorim is sacked?



They said on X: Exclusive: Ruben Amorim will be furious if Manchester United doesn’t secure an elite midfielder in January according to sources.

‘The pressure is mounting, and doubts are creeping in about whether he can last the season as manager.

‘The owners are hesitant to spend big, fearing they might need to bring in a new manager soon.

‘Without a top-tier midfielder, the team’s performance will suffer, and Amorim’s position will become even more precarious.’