Arsenal given ‘huge boost’ as Man Utd striker target ‘says yes’ with Gunners in ‘pole position’

According to reports, Arsenal are expected to beat Manchester United in the race to sign Benjamin Sesko from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

The Gunners were mocked by some onlookers last summer for spending around £65m to sign Germany international Kai Havertz from Chelsea, but he has surpassed expectations at the Emirates.

Havertz usurped Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to become Mikel Arteta‘s first-choice striker by the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but the Premier League giants are still expected to sign a new forward ahead of next season.

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is understood to be admired by Arsenal but there are cheaper alternatives and they have reportedly set their sights on Sesko, who has also been linked with Man Utd.

Sesko to the Emirates?

RB Leipzig paid around £20m to sign the 20-year-old from RB Salzburg. He scored 14 goals in his 31 Bundesliga appearances for the German outfit during his debut season in 2023/24.

Sesko’s form for RB Leipzig has fuelled reports linking him with a move to the Premier League and Arsenal have emerged as his most likely destination.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Aubameyang slams Arteta while explaining Arsenal exit – ‘he shouted at me like I’m crazy’

👉 Arsenal would send ‘serious message’ over £80m Man Utd transfer after Arteta holds ‘secret talks’

👉 Ten Hag sack? Man Utd have had a better season than Arsenal. Or is that ‘bumwash’?

According to a report from The Mirror, Sesko has ‘said yes’ to Arsenal as he ‘favours’ a move to the Emirates.

‘‌RB Leipzig striker Sesko is being courted by a host of clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United while there is strong interest from Italy. ‘But Arsenal now appear to be in pole position for the £45m-rated forward as the Slovenia international prefers moving to the Emirates after finding himself at the centre of a transfer battle. ‘‌That is a huge boost for the Gunners with Mikel Arteta eyeing a young striker who can develop and work in tandem with Kai Havertz who was a revelation for Arsenal last season. ‘His agent Elvis Basanovic has been to Arsenal matches this season and Sesko – who turns 21 on Friday – would fit the bill. RB Leipzig are prepared to sell this summer if they can broker the right deal.’

Regarding potential alternatives and the players ‘expected’ to leave Arsenal this summer, the report adds.

‘They have also looked at Ajax star Brian Bobbey while Brighton ’s Evan Ferguson has been linked but both Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Newcastle striker Alexander Isak are no long on the radar. ‘‌Arsenal are unlikely to make a superstar signing this summer but are in the market for an up-and-coming No9 and a winger while they may move for a midfielder if Thomas Partey ends up departing. ‌’They will have cash to spend but Arsenal are expecting departures with Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe potential exits while Bayern Munich are watching developments on Oleksandr Zinchenko.’

READ NEXT: Eight Euro 2024 players tipped for Premier League transfer after shining in Germany

