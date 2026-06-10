A BBC reporter has explained why Manchester United are ‘unlikely’ to sign Elliot Anderson, Lewis Hall and Robert Lewandowski this summer.

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils will be busy in this summer’s transfer window, and they have already struck a deal to make Ederson Silva their first signing for around £38m from Atalanta.

Man Utd will not stop there and could add another two midfielders to their squad this summer, while they could also recruit a new striker, winger, centre-back and/or left-back.

United’s midfield options include Anderson, though BBC reporter Simon Stone has claimed that Michael Carrick’s side are “unlikely” to sign him due to the competition from Man City and that they do not want to “get involved in a bidding war”.

“I would go for a blanket answer on all the players you have mentioned and say, for various reasons, getting any would be difficult,” Stone said in a Q&A for BBC Sport.

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“Anderson is someone United would like – top of their options for central midfielders. However, they have made it clear they will not get involved in a bidding war, nor will they overpay.

“Pushing for Anderson could mean both, partly because Manchester City are heading a long queue of clubs who also want him, and partly because Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis wants to make the fee prohibitively expensive for a player who still has three years left on his contract.”

Lewis Hall and Robert Lewandowski also “unlikely” to join Man Utd this summer

The same report from Stones claims a deal for Hall is not feasible because Newcastle’s need to sell has decreased, while the cost for Lewandowski and Man Utd’s transfer model are prohibitive for that deal.

“On Hall, United want a left-sided player and, as it looks as though Patrick Dorgu is viewed as an attacking option rather than defensive, that would be as competition for Luke Shaw at full-back,” Stone continued.

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“The problem is Newcastle have already sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and Sandro Tonali looks likely to leave this summer also.

“That reduces significantly the need to sell one of the most coveted young players in the Premier League.

“As for Lewandowski, I think he fits the profile of an experienced forward United would want to take some of the pressure off Sesko.

“However, his salary demands are likely to be huge and United are trying to get away from those kinds of deals.”

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