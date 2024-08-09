Man Utd blow as missed ‘deadline’ sees Bayern pull out of transfer talks for top centre-back target

Man Utd have been dealt a blow in their bid to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their bid to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich as the German giants have decided against signing a replacement.

United reportedly made a ‘double offer’ for De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui last month, which left the players feeling ‘bemused’ after the €55m bid was ‘rejected’ by Bayern.

‘There was optimism at United and among the players’ representatives that this would satisfy Bayern’s expectations for squad members they deem surplus to requirements. ‘But the proposal was rejected and the Bundesliga side told their Premier League counterparts it will need a higher fee to reach an agreement, with talks ongoing. ‘It has caused some bemusement in the camp of De Ligt and Mazraoui — represented by the same agent, Rafaela Pimenta — based on their understanding of what it would require to get a deal over the line.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said earlier this week that the Red Devils remaining “confident” of getting the deal done, claiming “both players expect to join United this summer”.

He added: “With Bayern, there is still no agreement because Bayern want €50million guaranteed for De Ligt and something around €20m for Mazraoui.

“So a package of €70m, but Manchester United want to pay less than this. So the conversation is ongoing, but with confidence that De Ligt is only waiting for Manchester United.”

But the deal may well now be off as Kicker claim Bayern have decided against signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah, who was set to replace De Ligt at the Allianz Arena.

Tah, who impressed in Leverkusen’s double-winning season under Xabi Alonso last term, was expected to make a £25m move to their rivals this summer, but ‘Bayern have chosen not to proceed with the transfer despite a verbal agreement on the fee’.

It’s claimed a ‘lack of conviction’ from sporting director Max Eberl to sign the defender – whose contract expires next summer – was key, though ‘the Bavarians were also surprised by Leverkusen putting a deadline on any move for Tah, with the German champions demanding any deal be completed by midnight last night’.

The report adds: ‘Bayern needed to offload players before making new signings, meaning with no deal for Tah on the horizon, their need to raise cash by selling De Ligt is less immediate’.

Ten Hag is already dealing with injury issues this summer as he seeks to bring De Ligt to Old Trafford. New signing Leny Yoro has been ruled out for three months, while Harry Maguire is currently unfit.

Victor Lindelof is also a doubt for United’s Community Shield clash with Man City.

Ten Hag revealed: “Harry Maguire missed the game as a precaution. There’s still a question mark for Saturday. We have training and we have to see whether he is fit enough or not to be available.

“Victor played, but also he’s a question mark and also Azza (Wan-Bissaka) and Luke Shaw are both question marks. We have to assess them tomorrow.

“You’ve seen the market it’s quite quiet but we have done two deals. It’s about timing and the market options. In the right moment do the right things.

“I don’t go into details of where we are now with recruitment and what we’re working on. Of course, we know what we’re doing, we’re in a good position with the squad and wait with patience.”