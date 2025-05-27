Man Utd blow with Chelsea backed to ‘scupper agreement’ for top target amid one reason for U-turn

Liam Delap has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to reports, Chelsea could ‘scupper’ Manchester United’s ‘agreement’ to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town this summer.

Delap is set to secure himself a big move this summer as he was one of Ipswich Town’s shining lights in the Premier League this season.

The 22-year-old was one of the Premier League’s breakout stars in 2024/25 as he scored 12 goals for the relegated side and he is on the radar of several clubs.

The Englishman is available for an affordable fee as there is a £30m relegation release clause in his Ipswich contract, with Man Utd and Chelsea leading the race to sign him.

The Big Six pair are in the market for a new striker this summer and Delap is a much cheaper alternative to Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen.

Delap is less experienced than some other strikers on the market, but he would still arguably be an upgrade on the struggling pair Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

On Tuesday morning, a report claimed Delap has ‘agreed’ personal terms with Man Utd, who have ‘informed’ Ipswich Town they will activate his buyout clause.

The arrival of Delap would be a boost ahead of a year without European football, but Man Utd’s failure to win the Europa League and qualify for next season’s Champions League could impact their hopes of landing the striker.

This is according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, who claims Delap’s desire to play in the Champions League could “scupper” Man Utd’s deal as he’s “hearing he’ll end up at Chelsea”.

“My understanding was that he [Delap] was leaning towards Manchester United because he wanted to go back and live in the northwest. He’s a former Manchester City player,” Crook told talkSPORT.

“But he does want to play in the Champions League, so I wonder if that may have scuppered United now.

“The noises I’m hearing this morning are more that maybe he’ll end up at Chelsea.”

The same report from talkSPORT claims Delap is set to ‘make his transfer decision in days’, with four clubs mooted as potential destinations.