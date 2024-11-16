According to reports, Viktor Gyokeres is “not keen” on a move to Manchester United and Chelsea are the ‘favourites’ to sign the prolific striker.

The Sweden international left Championship outfit Coventry City to join Sporting Lisbon during the 2023 summer transfer window for around £15m.

Gyokeres has proven to be a huge bargain as he’s been a phenomenal signing for the Primeira Liga champions. The 2024 top scorer in Europe has grabbed 66 goals and 19 assists in his 68 appearances for the Portuguese side across all competitions.

Under Ruben Amorim, Gyokeres has emerged as one of the best strikers in Europe and he’s likely to earn himself a big move next year.

Following Amorim’s move to Man Utd, Gyokeres has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League giants.

Amorim has a huge job as Man Utd are 13th in the Premier League after eleven matches. The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season as they have only scored 12 goals in the league.

A report from Portuguese journalist Sergio Krithinas says Man Utd should be preparing to miss out on Gyokeres as the forward is ‘unconvinced’ by the Premier League outfit.

He explained: “I think Amorim would definitely like to have Gyokeres on his team, but I think Gyokeres is not very keen on Man Utd.

“The only reason, from what I know, that Gyokeres would go to Man Utd would be because of Amorim. He loves Amorim, he knows how to get the best out of him, but Gyokeres isn’t very keen on Man Utd because all the top clubs in Europe are watching him.

“So I think Gyokeres would be happier overall in a different place… [and] from what I know, there’s a gentleman’s agreement between Sporting and the player to release him for around €80 million.”

While a move to Man Utd is seemingly off the table, Chelsea are reportedly in the running to land Gyokeres and a report in Spain says they are the ‘favourites’.