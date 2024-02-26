According to reports, Manchester United and Manchester City target Alphonso Davies has a ‘verbal agreement’ in place to leave Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the best young full-backs in the world and he has already made 180 appearances for Bayern Munich at senior level.

The speedy Canada international is due to be out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 campaign and he has been heavily linked with a move away from Bayern Munich in recent months.

A recent report from ESPN claimed ‘Man Utd are targeting players who are entering the final year of their contracts this summer as part of the rebuild under new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’. Davies was mentioned in the report as a potential signing along with Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan David and Khephren Thuram.

It has also been indicated that Man City are ‘intensifying their efforts’ to sign Davies but it has always been believed that a move to Real Madrid is more likely and he has now ‘agreed’ to join the La Liga giants.

READ MORE: Mailbox… Ten Hag finally exposed as ‘a fraud’ and Man Utd have been ‘lucky’ to have the Glazers as owners



The Athletic have revealed that Real Madrid have ‘reached a verbal agreement for the Bayern Munich left-back to join in 2024 or 2025’. The report explains.

‘The La Liga club — led by chief scout Juni Calafat and director general Jose Angel Sanchez — have been in contact with Davies’ camp for some time and have asked him since the beginning of the talks not to renew his contract with Bayern, which expires in 2025, so he can join them. ‘There have been several meetings in recent weeks, including one in person in Madrid in mid-February, which have accelerated the process further. ‘There are two options on the table with Real open to doing a deal for a below-market price this summer — much like Toni Kroos’ move in 2014 — or the following year when Davies’ contract ends, like David Alaba in 2021. ‘Despite preliminary interest from rivals Barcelona as well as clubs in England, who have been monitoring the situation, Davies’ preference at this stage is to move to Madrid.’

READ MORE: Ten Hag could follow Antony out of Manchester United with Kompany sack surely next – 3pm Blackout

Earlier this month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Real Madrid’s moves for Davies and Kylian Mbappe are “not linked”.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about Alphonso Davies and his future, specifically if a deal with Real Madrid can still happen if they sign Kylian Mbappe,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“My understanding is that the deals are not linked – Davies is a player that Real Madrid have wanted for a long time, but the important detail is that Bayern still have a chance to extend his contract, it’s up to them.

“Real Madrid are waiting to understand what will happen with Davies and Bayern, and if he doesn’t extend his contract then Real Madrid will try to attack the situation in the summer.”