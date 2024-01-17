Man Utd transfer blow: Ten Hag target ‘wants to stay’ despite ‘enquiries’ after release clause expires

Serhou Guirassy ‘wants to stay’ at Stuttgart this winter after his £15.2million release clause expired, according to reports.

The 27-year-old is in tremendous form this season. He has scored 17 goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances.

He is currently at the African Cup of Nations with Guinea but was not involved in their opening fixture against Cameroon, which finished 1-1.

Guirassy has been linked with a host of top clubs after his incredible start to the season.

Several clubs are in the market for a new striker, including Manchester United, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Guirassy was reportedly available for £15.2m due to a release clause but it has been revealed that it has expired, making a winter transfer a lot more unlikely.

With the expiration of his release clause, the Guinaen has told the Stuttgart board that he is happy to stay at the club.

This is according to Florian Plettenberg, who says Stuttgart have received enquiries from English clubs ‘in the last few days’.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘News Serhou Guirassy: He wants to stay in winter! Stuttgart bosses informed about the decision of the 27 y/o top striker!

‘If nothing extraordinary happens with other clubs until Deadline Day (injuries etc. and unexpected crazy offers etc.) then this decision is final

‘His release clause for the winter has already expired.

‘More teams from England have inquired about him in the last few days.’

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said Guirassy will be a player to watch ‘in the final weeks’ of the transfer window with West Ham another club keen.

‘Stuttgart are insisting to keep the player for six months more, also AFCON doesn’t help in terms of dealing with his future this January, so that’s why it has gone quiet but interest remains,’ Romano wrote for CaughtOffside.

‘Guirassy will be one to watch in the final weeks, West Ham like him, but again, for them it’s key to sell players in order to think about important signings… so it’s still early.’

A new striker is a top priority for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag – who admitted last week that utilising the transfer market is a serious option.

“We consider everything,” Ten Hag said when asked about the January window.

“So what is in the best interests of the players and also the best interests for us, the team, for Manchester United. So we’ll see how we progress during the window.”