According to reports, Arsenal are the ‘favourites’ in the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres as they are ‘better placed’ than rivals Manchester United.

Gyokeres is clear of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe as Europe’s top scorer in 2024.

The Sweden international left Championship outfit Coventry City last year to join Sporting Lisbon for around £15m and he’s been sensational for the Primeira Liga leaders.

The 26-year-old has been in stunning form this season as he’s grabbed 23 goals and four assists in his 17 appearances across all competitions. Overall, he has 66 goals and 19 assists in his 67 appearances for Sporting Lisbon.

Gyokeres‘ form has not gone unnoticed as he is being linked with several European giants ahead of next year’s summer transfer window.

Ahead of Ruben Amorim’s move from Sporting Lisbon to Man Utd, Gyokeres has been mooted as a potential signing for the Red Devils, who could use a new striker.

A report from Football Transfers reveals ‘the truth regarding the rampant speculation’ as Gyokeres to Man Utd is a ‘difficult prospect’. There are said to be two ‘major hurdles’ for the club to overcome in the race to sign him.

‘We are told there are major hurdles that would need to be overcome first. ‘For one, Gyokeres is at the stage of his career where he will not settle for anything other than Champions League football. Man Utd, currently languishing in 13th in the Premier League and 22nd in the Europa League, will face an uphill battle to make it into Europe’s premier competition. ‘Moreover, and potentially a bigger issue, is the relationship between Gyokeres’ agency and the club. The 26-year-old is represented by HCM Sports Management, which also boasts Frenkie de Jong among its list of clients.’

It is also claimed that Arsenal are ‘better placed’ than Man Utd and they are ‘dreaming’ of signing Gyokeres.