Man Utd blow as ‘inside knowledge’ gives Chelsea edge in fight for Ten Hag’s £115m ‘choice’

Evan Ferguson has been linked with both Man Utd and Chelsea.

Chelsea will reportedly use their ‘inside knowledge’ in a bid to beat Manchester United to Erik ten Hag’s top striker target Evan Ferguson.

Ferguson was linked with United over the summer before the Red Devils instead opted to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for £64m, but reports suggest Ten Hag is still a big admirer of the 19-year-old.

Spanish outlet Fichajes are reporting that Ferguson has been ‘chosen’ by Ten Hag as the ‘new striker to resurrect Man Utd’.

Ten Hag is said to have his ‘eyes on the sensation’ but a ‘British record transfer fee’ will likely be required ‘to secure his services’, with some outlets claiming he could cost as much as £115m.

That seems like a ludicrously high figure given he’s scored just 15 goals in 43 Brighton appearances, but his talent is undeniable, and Football Insider claim Chelsea are just as aware of it as United.

Just like the Red Devils, who want to ease the goalscoring burden on Hojlund, Chelsea are keen on adding some firepower to their squad.

They’ve been heavily linked with both Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen, but the report claims Director of Global Talent and Transfers Paul Winstanley and chief analyst Kyle Macaulay – both of whom swapped Brighton for Chelsea – could look to use their ‘inside knowledge’ of Ferguson to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed recently that “it won’t be easy for top clubs to sign him”.

“Evan Ferguson continues to attract interest, but I don’t have confirmation on a release clause in his new deal,” Romano wrote on X.

“I think Brighton are also relaxed on this situation – even though they know many top clubs are keeping an eye on Ferguson, at the same time they also want to give him time, there is no rush, so I’m not sure he will move next summer.

“I understand the plan is to keep him for at least one more season, so it won’t be easy for top clubs to sign him.”

