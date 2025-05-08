Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a ‘blow’ as their hopes of earning a ‘windfall’ via a summer transfer involving Mason Greenwood are fading.

Greenwood departed Man Utd during the 2023 summer transfer window, joining La Liga outfit Getafe on loan.

His return became inevitable ahead of the 2023/24 season as he faced charges relating to attempted rape and assault after images and videos of a young woman leaked online.

The Crown Prosecution Service eventually discontinued the case against Greenwood, with it ruled that there was not a realistic chance of conviction after key witnesses withdrew.

Man Utd felt a fresh start elsewhere would be best for Greenwood, who earned himself a £26m move to Marseille after he impressed for Getafe last season.

The 23-year-old has been in good form for Marseille this season, grabbing 19 goals and five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

The Red Devils are well-placed to make more money on Greenwood as they have a 50% sell-on clause.

It has been widely reported that the forward is attracting interest from other clubs ahead of this summer’s window, with it claimed Liverpool have made him their ‘top target’ to replace Darwin Nunez.

Signing Greenwood would be a major risk for Premier League clubs as he comes with a lot of baggage and a report from TEAMTalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher claims Man Utd’s ‘hopes of a windfall are diminishing’ as a ‘return’ to England ‘has hit trouble’.

TEAMTalk have ‘revealed Greenwood’s chances of moving to the Premier League in the summer transfer window’, with ‘it extremely unlikely that another club in the English top flight would sign him’.

It is noted that ‘several Premier League clubs have privately expressed interest in signing Greenwood’, though ‘they are deterred by the significant public relations risks stemming from his past’.

