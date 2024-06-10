According to reports, Manchester United have been dealt a blow as Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri would ‘prefer’ another ‘move’ this summer.

Man Utd are expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window after they struggled en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils to miss out on striker…

One of their priorities will be to sign a new striker as they are short on options in that area of the pitch.

An initial fee of around £64m was spent to sign Rasmus Hojlund last summer and Erik ten Hag had to overly rely on the 21-year-old as Anthony Martial missed most of the season due to injuries.

Martial is set to leave Man Utd upon the expiry of his contract later this month and Sevilla striker En-Nesyri has been mooted as a potential replacement.

The Morocco international scored 20 goals in his 41 appearances for Sevilla during the 2023/24 campaign but his future is in doubt as his contract is due to expire in 2025.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Man Utd have been given the ‘green light’ to sign En-Nesyri as Sevilla have ‘approved’ this transfer.

But Italian journalist Matteo Moretto claims En-Nesyri – who also has ‘interest’ from West Ham – would ‘prefer’ a ‘move’ to the Saudi Pro League over the Premier League.

“Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri is being followed by several clubs, but no one has yet made an official offer or entered into negotiations with Sevilla,” Moretto said in his column for Caught Offside.

“Regarding the player himself, he is attracted to the idea of going to Saudi Arabia. In Italy, he is also one of the names on the shortlist for AC Milan, but as we know, he is not the priority for them. They are moving to bring in Joshua Zirkzee, as we reported on Friday.

“Some Premier clubs are also following him, and he has been linked to a move to England in the past. Former manager Julen Lopetegui is now at West Ham, and they are monitoring his situation, but have not yet made any concrete moves for him.

“We cannot rule out that the player also considers staying at Sevilla for another year, and then leaving for free at the end of his contract, which would likely bring in larger offers for him personally.

“Of course, on the flipside, Sevilla will look for buyers so as not to lose him for free – a new contract does not look likely.”

