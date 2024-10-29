Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Sporting manager Ruben Amorim, who has a notice period of ‘a number of weeks rather than days’.

Erik ten Hag was relieved of his duties on Monday morning and Amorim swiftly became the bookies’ favourites to replace him.

Several managers have been linked with the Man Utd job this season, including Xavi, Graham Potter, Thomas Tuchel and Brentford’s Thomas Frank.

Amorim is Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s number-one choice and is expected to become the club’s new head coach after being given the “here we go” treatment from Fabrizio Romano.

It is a quick turnaround but there are some hurdles the Red Devils have to overcome if they want him in the dugout for Sunday’s Premier League clash at home to Chelsea.

Man Utd: Amorim potential start date revealed amid Sporting ‘notice’

According to Daily Mail journalist Mike Keegan, Man Utd are ‘locked in talks’ over Amorim’s start date and fear his first match in charge might not be until November 24 against Ipswich Town.

This is because the 39-year-old has a notice period of ‘a number of weeks rather than days’, with the Premier League giants’ willingness to pay his £8.3million release clause not impacting his notice period at Sporting.

Man Utd will be working hard to reach an earlier termination of Amorim’s contract with INEOS eager to see him manage the game against Chelsea.

There is no doubt that assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in charge against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 The ten worst signings Erik ten Hag made at Manchester United sum up incredible waste

👉 West Ham claim Erik ten Hag as their ninth Premier League manager scalp

👉 Man Utd bungled every aspect of Ten Hag’s drawn-out exit, up to and including the sacking itself

The Red Devils’ next two fixtures come on Wednesday and Sunday before a Premier League match against Leicester on November 10.

There is then a two-week international break, with Man Utd set to face Ipswich at 16:30 on Sunday, November 24, which could be Amorim’s first match.

The notice period has thrown a spanner in the works and the club’s owners will be working overtime to ensure it is not ‘a number of weeks’.

Sporting face C.D. Nacional in the quarter-final of the Taca da Liga on Tuesday night before hosting Estrela da Amadora in Liga Portugal on Friday.

Amorim will be in charge against Nacional and reports in Guardian journalist Jamie Jackson has said Sporting will announce Amorim’s departure for Man Utd after.

Jackson wrote on X: “Sources in Portugal believe Amorim will be announced as Utd manager post- Sporting game ce soir…

“Sporting president, Frederico Varandas, also expected at the media conference with Amorim…”

Meanwhile, reports in Portugal back up Keegan’s report with Amorim ‘expected to stay in charge of Sporting for their game against Estrela da Amadora on Friday’.

READ NEXT: Ruben Amorim demands three signings at Man Utd as Sporting stay ‘isn’t impossible’