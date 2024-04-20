Reported Manchester United target Brian Brobbey has mentioned Premier League rivals Arsenal as an ideal transfer destination ahead of the summer.

This season has been miserable for Ajax but Brobbey has been one of their better performers. He has 17 goals in his 26 Eredivisie appearances this season.

The striker previously worked with Erik ten Hag at Ajax and he has been consistently linked with a potential move to Man Utd in recent years.

Since Ten Hag took over at Old Trafford, Man Utd have signed Antony and Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and the Dutchman has been reunited with Andre Onana.

Earlier this year, Brobbey revealed that Man Utd attempted to sign him during the 2022 summer transfer window before he made his loan move to Ajax permanent.

“Erik ten Hag called me and said that at United, my agent would get millions of euros and I could earn a multiple of my Ajax salary. But our decision was clear: we wanted to go to Ajax,” Brobbey revealed during an interview with De Telegraaf.

“Manchester United wanted to have me, but I insisted on returning to Ajax. To make that possible, my agent Jose Fortes Rodriguez even waived a hefty percentage of the sell-on clause.”

“How much am I worth?”

During a recent interview, Brobbey namedropped Arsenal, Man Utd and Real Madrid as ideal next destinations and he’s also predicted how much he will cost.

“I think I am doing quite well. I still want to achieve many great things in my career, such as playing for a very big football club,” Brobbey said in an interview (via Caught Offside).

“Real Madrid is a beautiful club. Arsenal, Manchester United… How much am I worth? After the European Championships, €80m. Going to the European Championships is also a dream of mine.”

If Brobbey joins Man Utd in the summer, he is unlikely to play with Jadon Sancho as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes Borussia Dortmund “intend to keep the player”.

For Borussia Dortmund, it’s been a magic season in Europe,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“We know that Ian Maatsen is on loan from Chelsea and we’ll see what happens in the summer with his release clause set at £35m.

“Jadon Sancho is also on loan from Manchester United, and the intention of Borussia Dortmund remains to keep the player at the club at the end of the season and to try to find a solution with Manchester United.

“For United, money is coming because they already received a low fee for Sancho’s six-month loan, but part of the structure of the deal also included a payment linked to Dortmund’s progression in the Champions League.

“Sancho is very happy because he’s starting, and he’s an important player in a group that he really, really appreciates.”

