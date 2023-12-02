According to reports, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is “very keen” on a return to Chelsea amid interest from Manchester United.

Palace paid around £20m to sign Guehi from Chelsea in 2021 and he has proven to be an inspired signing as he has formed a brilliant partnership with Joachim Andersen.

Guehi’s form for Palace has earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad and he is also being linked with a potential move to several Premier League Big Six clubs.

Arsenal and Liverpool were linked with him in the summer but it has recently been reported that the £60m-rated centre-back has been identified as Man Utd’s ‘number one target’ ahead of the winter transfer window.

Man Utd are expected to move for a new centre-back in January as Raphael Varane has slipped down the pecking order and is being linked with a January exit amid his reported fall-out with Erik ten Hag.

But TEAMtalk’s Fraser Gilan has revealed that Guehi is actually “very keen” to “play for Chelsea”.

“Chelsea have sold a lot of homegrown talent already, they have to have a certain amount. Crystal Palace have been really clear that they want to do no business until after the Euros. That’s what their line is,” Gilan said via the Simon Phillips Substack.

“Marc Guehi would be very keen to join in the first team and play for Chelsea. So that’s something that’s definitely got legs. It’s one to watch out for.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy recently argued that Chelsea “should’ve put a buy-back clause in” their deal with Crystal Palace for Guehi.

“I think it’s always difficult when players are on a certain journey that doesn’t align with the club,” said Murphy on talkSPORT.

“And what I mean by that is he wanted to play every week, he was probably at Chelsea at a time where players ahead of him were rightly ahead of him.

“And although you might see this potential and this emerging talent for a year or two years down the line, if he’s completely unsettled and there’s a value to get him gone and take the money for him and let him go, you [do that].

“I mean, they should’ve put a buy-back clause in of a reasonable amount maybe.”

