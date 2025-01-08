According to reports, Kobbie Mainoo’s shock potential move to Chelsea “certainly has legs” as Manchester United look to raise funds for their rebuild.

Mainoo was one of the standout performers in the Premier League last season as he enjoyed a sensational breakout season for boyhood club Man Utd.

The 2023/24 campaign was miserable for Man Utd but he established himself as one of their most valuable assets as he emerged as one of the Premier League’s best young stars.

Despite this, it’s emerged that the Red Devils are open to letting Mainoo leave as their dire financial situation may force them to sell their prized asset.

It’s understood that Man Utd’s preference would be to keep Mainoo and contract talks are ongoing, but he’s ‘unhappy’ with the ‘initial’ offer to extend his deal.

The Blues have been named as the club ‘leading’ the race to sign Mainoo and it’s been suggested that he could cost around £70m this month or the summer.

Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips has revealed their stance on a move for Mainoo as his “top source” claims “they are trying to turn his head”.

Phillips said: “What we have heard is that Chelsea once again senses an opportunity with a contract standoff between Mainoo and Manchester United. Sources have heard that United ARE still trying to agree a new contract.”

“However, it has also been reported by reliable outlets that United might not be able to refuse any good offers for Mainoo due to PSR issues, with a number of their home grown players now up for sale.

“Interestingly, Chelsea also had recent interest in Alejandro Garnacho under this ownership, but I haven’t heard of anything new on that.

“But back to Mainoo, Chelsea have basically just reached out to his agents to tell them they are interested and to see if anything is viable. My top source messaged me late last night and said ‘we are trying to turn Mainoo’s head.’

“We heard yesterday that he ideally wants to stay in Manchester. But maybe this is where agent Cole Palmer comes in!? Chelsea are certainly trying, and it could even happen this month. It certainly has some legs to it.”

Journalist Henry Winter has moved to reassure Man Utd that Mainoo may not leave, though. He suspects the ongoing speculation is “part of the dance” before a new contract can be agreed.

“I assume it’s part of the dance of the deal,” Winter said. “And he’s not particularly well paid, certainly by Manchester United’s stratospheric standards. And he wants a new deal.

“He should very much be part of Manchester United’s future. He’s 19. He’s an England international. He’s been outstanding. He was very good at the weekend, homegrown. He’s just the type of player that they should be holding on to.”