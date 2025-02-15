According to reports, three Manchester United stars have ‘suffered injuries’ before Sunday’s all-important Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils are enduring a woeful season as they are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Spurs have also massively underperformed this term, so Sunday’s Premier League game between the sides is massive as they attempt to salvage something from this season.

Man Utd have been dealt a blow ahead of this match, though. This is because a report from The Athletic has revealed that head coach Ruben Amorim is ‘facing a midfield dilemma’ as Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer have ‘suffered injuries’.

The report has also revealed that Amorim has been forced to ‘draft in’ a novice midfielder for Sunday’s match.

‘Ruben Amorim is facing a midfield dilemma with Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer all suffering injuries in training this week. ‘The Manchester United head coach revealed his squad had been hit by medical issues during sessions at Carrington, and the problems are centred on his engine room. ‘Mainoo’s injury is expected to keep him out for more than a couple of weeks, with Ugarte and Collyer also major doubts for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.’

‘Jack Moorhouse, 19, has been drafted in for first-team training and is set to travel to London. It would be the central midfielder’s first time in a senior squad should Amorim select him. Moorhouse, a strong ball carrier, has scored three goals in seven Premier League 2 games this season for United’s Under-21s. ‘The loss of the trio would bring Christian Eriksen and Casemiro back into contention. The pair have played a combined 176 minutes since both starting the 2-0 home loss to Newcastle United on December 30.’

Amorim confirmed to reporters on Friday that they have “had some problems” in recent days.

“(It) was a good week until two days ago, we had some problems,” Amorim revealed.

“We don’t have players back, maybe we have one or two issues, we are waiting. We have one player who is sick, we will see on the weekend.”

Amorim was also asked whether young striker Chido Obi Martin would be involved against Spurs. He answred: “I don’t want to say names.

“We have to be careful on that. We have problems this week, we called some young players to be in our training. We have some data evaluation. He is one of them.”