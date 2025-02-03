According to reports, Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has suffered a severe injury and will be out for the remainder of this season.

United have got little right in the transfer market in recent years, but Martinez has been a big success at Old Trafford as he’s surpassed expectations following his move from Ajax.

The 27-year-old was written off by some before even kicking a ball due to his size, but he’s proven a great signing for the Red Devils.

However, injuries have hampered Martinez as he only 14 appearances in all competitions last season.

Martinez has played in most of Man Utd’s games this season but he was forced off during their 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking post-match, head coach Ruben Amorim admitted he feared Martinez’s injury was “serious”.

Amorim said: “We are going to see in the next days, but I think it is a serious situation.

“He felt it and when you are a player, you know when it is something serious. We are here to help him in this difficult moment like he has helped us.”

Now, journalist Gaston Edul has revealed that the defender has “ruptured” his “cruciate ligament” and could be out of action for “eight months”.

Edul tweeted: “Lisandro Martínez had a rupture of the cruciate ligaments so he will not be able to play more in what is left of this European season and he will return after half a year, there are approximately between six and eight months of recovery depending on each one.”

Despite this, Manchester Evening News are reporting that Man Utd won’t ‘panic buy’ on deadline day.