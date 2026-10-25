Man Utd board fear player mutiny under Carrick as one star threatens to ‘look for a way out’

This is as bad as it has been for Man Utd.

The Man Utd hierarchy are ‘concerned’ over a potential player mutiny at Old Trafford under Michael Carrick, according to reports.

Man Utd have been struggling on and off the pitch in recent weeks with their 4-1 defeat against Como in the Champions League their seventh match without a win in all competitions.

That has piled the pressure on Carrick, who really needs a win against Bournemouth on Sunday, with Man Utd reportedly sounding out potential replacements for the former Red Devils midfielder.

Lisandro Martinez came out after a recent Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid, criticising the Man Utd board for not supporting Carrick in the summer.

Before captain Bruno Fernandes was critical of the way Carrick and his coaching staff set up Man Utd against Como in their most recent match.

And Football Insider has claimed that the Man Utd board ‘are concerend about a stream of negative outbursts against the club’ from their own players.

READ: Next Man Utd boss: Romano gives huge update on five replacements in ‘important day’ for Carrick

Journalist Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “The Man United board have got to be concerned about the recent negative comments being made public.

“When you’ve got this dissent that’s going on within the camp right now, and then previous situations with Erik ten Hag, it doesn’t paint a real good picture of Manchester United.

“That’s been reflected on the pitch, with Bruno Fernandes questioning the tactics as well, and obviously we had Lisandro Martinez questioning the recruitment and hierarchy.

“It’s a real difficult time for Man United right now, and the timing of the Ten Hag stuff is not ideal either with him coming out and suggesting things aren’t great at Old Trafford as well.

“It’s time now for Man United to batten down the hatches and try and battle through the stormy waters that they’re in right now as well.”

Former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson reckons Man Utd will have to pay in the region of £100m to replace Fernandes when the Red Devils captain eventually leaves Old Trafford.

READ: Man Utd rebellion: A predicted target for every player’s wrath in post-Bournemouth interviews

Borson told Football Insider: “He’s going to be 33 soon. So whatever happens, the Bruno Fernandes era is coming to an end as being a dominant, key player.

“And he’s going to have to be replaced. And it’s very unlikely that United are going to be able to find a player of his quality for less than £100million.

“Each time it just keeps coming back to money and the investment that’s going to be required.”

Diego Leon could look for a way out at Man Utd – agent

One player who could look for a way out of Man Utd if he doesn’t get more game time is Diego Leon, who was signed in the summer of 2025, with his agent Renato Bittar looking for more game time for his client.

Bittar told ABC Deportes: “If there isn’t a plan to break into the first team between December and January, we’ll look for a way out for him. A loan somewhere where he can compete, get playing time, and return to Manchester.”

He added: “The Championship is an option, as are other European leagues, but we don’t want to leave here. He’s performing well with the U21 team, he’s training well, and his physical condition is excellent.”

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