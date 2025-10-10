Some Man Utd officials still ‘pushing’ for Amorim sack after missing ‘simple’ three-game ‘goal’

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim will not be sacked yet but there are still dissenting voices who want the Red Devils to talk to other managers, according to reports.

There were rumours ahead of their match against Sunderland that a bad result could see Man Utd look into replacements over the international break.

However, Amorim led the Red Devils to a 2-0 win over the Black Cats at Old Trafford last weekend and saw Man Utd enter the top half of the Premier League table.

Amorim seems one poor result away from extra pressure at the moment, due to their inconsistent form, and the Man Utd head coach faces Liverpool at Anfield in his side’s first match back after the international break.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to judge Amorim after three years at Old Trafford but the Portuguese’s record of 37 points from 34 Premier League matches is surely setting alarm bells ringing in the boardroom.

Ratcliffe told The Business podcast: “Ruben needs to demonstrate he is a great coach over three years.

When asked if Amorim is going to get three years, Ratcliffe replied: “Yes. That is where I would be. Three years. Because football is not overnight.

“It’s three years. You also look at [Mikel] Arteta at Arsenal. He had a miserable time over the first couple of years.

“We have to be patient. We have a long-term plan. It isn’t a light switch.

“You can’t run a club like Manchester United on knee-jerk reactions to some journalist who goes off on one every week.”

When asked what would happen if the Glazers told him to sack Amorim, Ratcliffe said: “It’s not going to happen.”

Ratcliffe added: “That probably sums it up. We’re local and they’re the other side of the pond.

“That’s a long way away to try and manage a football club as big and complex as Manchester United. We’re here with feet on the ground.

“They [the Glazers] get a bad rap… but they are really nice people and they are really passionate about the club.”

But our friends at TEAMtalk insist that Amorim recently ‘fell short of a key target’ ahead of the international break but that his job at Old Trafford is ‘safe for now’.

Writing for TEAMtalk, journalist Rudy Galetti claims that there are some officials at the club who are ‘quietly pushing to assess alternative options’ after Amorim missed a ‘simple’ target set by Man Utd.

The hierarchy at Old Trafford wanted to see the Man Utd boss ‘deliver nine points’ from their three Premier League matches before the international break – but the Red Devils’ loss at Brentford saw them fall short of that target.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol insists Ratcliffe’s comments about Amorim’s future don’t mean the Man Utd board will give the Portuguese head coach three years at the club.

Solhekol said: “We all know how football works. Before the next international break, Man Utd have got four games, Liverpool, Brighton, Forest and Spurs.

“What happens if they lose all those games? There will be another international break. Everybody will be talking about Ruben Amorim’s future again.

“This is a very significant intervention by Jim Ratcliffe to come out and back Ruben Amorim. I personally think the backing is not 100 per cent. If you actually look at the quotes, he’s not coming out and saying come what may, Ruben Amorim is not leaving. He will be the head coach for the next three years.

“He’s just saying ‘Ruben needs to demonstrate he’s a great coach over three years’. ‘We have to be patient’. ‘We have a long-term plan’. ‘It isn’t a light switch’.

“It’s not a light switch, but Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. I would say the only clubs that really compare to them on a worldwide basis are Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“What would journalists in Spain who cover Real Madrid or Barcelona be saying if Real Madrid finished 15th in the table? What would they be saying if their new manager was bottom of the table when it came to results since he’d taken over?”

