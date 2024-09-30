Man Utd board want to make ‘statement’ by sacking Ten Hag with Tottenham loss a ‘major concern’

The Man Utd hierarchy want to make a “statement” by sacking Erik ten Hag following their 3-0 loss to Tottenham, according to ex-Red Devils chief scout.

Man Utd were second best for most of their embarrassing defeat to Spurs with Bruno Fernandes sent off after Brennan Johnson had given Spurs an early lead.

Further goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke in the second half cemented the points for Ange Postecoglou’s side, who could have won by a bigger margin if they’d taken their chances.

There have been various different reports on Monday over Ten Hag’s future with some pointing to the Dutchman having two more matches to prove himself, while others are claiming Man Utd already have three replacements in mind.

And now well-connected former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown insists that Ten Hag “doesn’t have long left” from what he’s hearing from his sources.

“From what I hear, he doesn’t have long left, the way things are going,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I wouldn’t be surprised by whatever happens, but getting rid of the manager at this time of year means they’ll have to find a replacement quickly.

“But they will feel they’ve got to put a marker down in the sand.

“They need to show the players, the supporters, and everybody else that this isn’t good enough and they won’t put up with it.

“That’s the statement they want to make – this has not been good enough. They’d be doing that if they were to let him go.

“Ten Hag is coming up with the same stuff every week and it’s not working. That will be a major concern for the club.”

Ten Hag, who could only lead Man Utd to an eighth-placed finish last term, was saved over the summer by INEOS after he won the FA Cup final against Man City.

INEOS put their faith in the Dutchman to turn around their fortunes but things haven’t worked out so far and asked if he was worried his bosses might be having second thoughts, Ten Hag said: “No, I am not thinking about this. I think we all made together this decision to stay together, as an ownership, as a leadership group in the summer.

“Also we made the decision from a clear review what we have to improve as an organisation and how we want to construct a squad and all the decision-making is with togetherness.

“But we knew it will take some time, because of how the (transfer) window went, some players late in like (Manuel) Ugarte, also we have to make some improvement in the organisation, we still have to deal with some injuries, also from some impact players.

“I think we will get better there. We need some time. We are all on one page or in one boat together, the ownership, the leadership group, the staff and the players group as well. I don’t have that concern.”