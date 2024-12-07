Man Utd boost with ‘angry’ agent to consider two ‘offers’ after ‘surprise’ twist amid Amorim request

Alphonso Davies is out of contract at the end of the season.

According to reports, Manchester United’s chances of signing Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies have been boosted amid interest from Real Madrid.

Canadia international Davies is one of the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025 as he is about to enter the final six months of his contract.

It has consistently been reported that Real Madrid is his most likely next destination, but Man Utd are also being linked with the talented left-back.

The Red Devils are understood to be on the market for a new left-back as they need to sign a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, who has suffered an injury setback.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has submitted an ‘express wish’ to sign Davies and the Premier League giants are ‘close’ to ‘stealing the blockbuster signing’ from Real Madrid.

German journalist Christian Falk has provided a new update. He claims his agent – Nick Househ – is ‘angry about the way the negotiations are being conducted by Bayern Munich’.

He added: Househ had cancelled a planned trip to Munich.

“The talks were held via video session. However, Max Eberl did not participate. This surprised the Davies team.

“The Agent of Davies now wants to listen to the offers from Manchester United and Real Madrid, meetings are planned for January.”

Last month, a report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed there are “several possibilities” for Davies and Man Utd “keep monitoring” him.

“As I told you, there is still no agreement done with any club. Real Madrid remain there. But for Alphonso Davies, there are several possibilities. So let’s see what’s going to happen,” Romano said.

“On Manchester United, a name I already told you last year, because Manchester United were monitoring this player, and keep monitoring this player.

“Now there is a new coach, and the new coach is Ruben Amorim. So let’s see what Amorim will decide to do for that position.

“But for Man United, first of all, in general, left-back is a priority position. So Man United want to cover that position. This summer, they decided to go with Noussair Mazraoui, this was the plan.

“So last summer, last transfer window, because they believed that Mazraoui could cover the two positions, right and left-back.

“But in 2025, Man United want to sign an important left-back to also play in a different kind of position for Ruben Amorim. He wants a top left-footed player in that position.”