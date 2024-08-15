Manchester United have been given a transfer boost as Paris Saint-Germain apparently ‘need to sell’ Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte this summer.

The Red Devils have already spent around £150m on signings this summer as they have acquired Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Erik ten Hag‘s side could make several more signings before this transfer window closes later this month.

While Man Utd have reportedly made a ‘serious offer’ to sign a new left-back, they remain in the market for a new centre-midfielder and Ugarte is their preferred target.

The 23-year-old wants to join Man Utd, but the Premier League giants have been forced to look at alternative targets as PSG are refusing to budge on their reported £51m asking price.

Burnley’s Sander Berge has been picked out as a cheaper alternative, but Ugarte remains their ‘dream’ target and two ‘solutions’ have been tipped to see Man Utd complete a deal.

READ: Man Utd hit by Marcus Rashford ‘blow’ just days before Premier League return



French football expert Jonathan Johnson has explained why PSG ‘need to sell’ Ugarte and more players this month as they ‘try’ for a swap deal with Man Utd.

“I think something we can also expect from PSG before the deadline is an effort to move on some of their undesirable players,” Johnson said in his column for Caught Offside.

“There are some individuals they’d ideally like to move on, such as Carlos Soler and Nordi Mukiele – those are two high-profile examples. Danilo Pereira is also in a similar situation.

“Milan Skriniar, meanwhile, is someone who PSG could move on if there were to be a suitable offer for him. I think PSG would be quite happy to cash in on him, but it’s been difficult at times for PSG to drum up the right kind of interest.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd fans are happy for one very simple reason – even if rivals can’t understand it

👉 Rio Ferdinand gives Ratcliffe three reasons why £60m target is ‘wrong’ for Man Utd

👉 Keane ‘worried about’ Man Utd trio as ‘competing’ fears explained – ‘finish eighth’



Johnson continued: “You can also see this as they try to do a deal involving Manuel Ugarte and Jadon Sancho, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that Manchester United currently view the asking price for Ugarte as too high.

“So, PSG will focus on trying to move those players on and it could be useful for them to do so before bringing anyone else in, but there will also still be an effort to bring a couple more individuals in that can improve the squad depth.

“PSG are monitoring the situations of what I would call versatile players, so players who can offer strength in depth in a number of positions but who wouldn’t necessarily be being signed with a view to going into the starting XI.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay reportedly wants to leave the club and a clear favourite has emerged in the race to sign him.