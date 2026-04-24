Top Chelsea target Julian Nagelsmann would have ‘reservations’ about moving to Stamford Bridge in a potential boost for Man Utd, according to reports.

Both Man Utd and Chelsea are on the lookout for a new manager after the Blues sacked Liam Rosenior just a few months into the job.

The Red Devils have already appointed Michael Carrick as their interim head coach until the end of the season with the former England midfielder firmly in the frame to get the job on a permanent basis.

Chelsea, meanwhile, appointed Calum McFarlane as interim boss immediately after taking the decision to fire Rosenior, following seven losses in their last eight matches in all competitions.

Germany head coach Nagelsmann is one of the best managers who could become available after the World Cup with both Man Utd and Chelsea linked.

Nagelsmann has emerged as the top target at Old Trafford if Man Utd eventually don’t decide to give the permanent position to Carrick, who looks increasingly likely to land the gig after winning eight of his first 12 matches in charge.

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And former Man Utd chief scout – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists that Nagelsmann has “got reservations about taking the job”.

Brown told Football Insider: “BlueCo will move on to their fifth manager since they’ve taken over, which is staggering really.

“There’s been long-term interest in Julian Nagelsmann, the Germany coach, but I hear he’s got reservations about taking the job.

“And again, I don’t think Chelsea will be willing to wait until after the World Cup to bring in a new manager, they want to do it quickly.

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“There’ll be a number of candidates that the club are going to look at and evaluate, because they need to get this managerial appointment right.

“They can’t keep chopping and changing managers because it’ll just mean they keep falling behind their big rivals.”

Ex-Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim would be a “good fit” for Chelsea

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon reckons former Man Utd head coach Amorim would be a “good fit” to take over from Rosenior as Chelsea boss.

Puncheon told the Daily Mirror: “I think it’s a good fit. I’ve said this to people off the record before.

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“The reason being is he went to Sporting, brought that team up out of nowhere, rebuilt himself and did well. I think, when he went to Manchester United, it’s a different pressure.

“You’re trying to change a team into 3-4-3. That takes time. At Manchester United, you don’t have time. I think at Crystal Palace, he’s going to have that time.

“OK, he’s going to be coming off a bit of a downward spiral, as they say, from Manchester United. But it’s still Ruben Amorim. What he’s done successfully at Lisbon, and he’s coached Manchester United, so he does have credibility.”

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