Newcastle United have reportedly chosen a ‘perfect replacement’ for Manchester United-bound Dan Ashworth and have ‘submitted a landmark offer’.

Ashworth has only been with Newcastle United since 2022 since joining the Premier League outfit from Brighton and he is expected to be on the move again in the coming weeks/months.

Ashworth to Man Utd?

After INEOS supremo Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 27.7% stake in Man Utd to become their minority stakeholder (in a deal which has seen him take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford), it quickly became clear that Ashworth was one of his top targets for his new regime.

One of Ratcliffe’s priorities in recent weeks has been to overhaul Man Utd’s recruitment model. Chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox have already joined the club but sporting director Ashworth is viewed as the final piece of the jigsaw.

Ashworth is believed to have a strong relationship with Ashworth and INEOS and he quickly made it clear to Newcastle that he would be interested in joining Man Utd.

Newcastle subsequently placed him on gardening leave and have demanded £20m for his services.

Man Utd have been unwilling to meet Newcastle’s asking price and have been in talks with their Premier League rivals over a compromise.

In the meantime, Newcastle have been in the market for Ashworth’s replacement and it has been widely reported that they have been focusing on Crystal Palace director Dougie Freedman.

The Scotsman is a Palace legend as he has played for and managed the Premier League outfit. In 2017, he returned to the club in a new role as he was named their sporting director.

Freedman has been lauded in recent years as he has helped Palace do some great business, with Michael Olise and Marc Guehi among their standout signings.

According to a report from Football Insider, ‘senior figures at Newcastle’ think Freedman would be the ‘perfect replacement’ for Ashworth.

It is claimed that a ‘deal is close’ after Newcastle ‘submitted a landmark offer’ to Crystal Palace.

‘Newcastle United have offered Dougie Freedman a deal to become their director of football to replace Dan Ashworth, sources tell Football Insider. ‘Newcastle had been hopeful of securing an agreement with the Crystal Palace sporting director by now, with a deal having been close ten days ago, as Football Insider reported. ‘However, Palace remain hopeful of keeping the Scotsman and are making attempts to convince him to stay at the club. ‘This news comes after Football Insider revealed that Man United are closing in on the appointment of Ashworth with a breakthrough in negotiations expected in the near future. ‘The director of football was placed on gardening leave by Newcastle in February, with the appointment of Freedman potentially paving the way for his departure. A formal offer has now been made, leaving the ball in his court for a decision.’

