According to reports, Manchester United have edged closer to making their next signing as Tottenham Hotspur have ‘cooled’ their interest.

Ahead of this summer’s transfer window, it has been widely reported that the Red Devils are working with a limited budget and it’s even been suggested that they could have to sell to buy.

Man Utd’s situation worsened when they lost to Spurs in the Europa League final, as this defeat condemned them to a season without European football.

Despite this, United have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves for around £62.5m and they are far from finished.

Ruben Amorim‘s side were toothless in attack last season, so it’s hardly surprising that club chiefs have made it their priority to overhaul their forward department this summer.

Man Utd need to sign an upgrade on Ramus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee after they only scored seven Premier League goals between them in 2024/25, with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres among their options.

However, United’s next signing looks likely to be another No.10 as they are pursuing Bryan Mbeumo, who is coming off a 20-goal Premier League campaign for Brentford.

Man Utd have had a bid turned down for Mbeumo, but a report on Tuesday revealed they are set to return with an improved offer as they look to lure the versatile forward to Old Trafford.

Considering Mbeumo was one of the best forwards in the Premier League in 2024/25, Man Utd were always going to face competition for the Brentford star and Spurs have reportedly made a ‘£70m hijack’ attempt.

It is has also been suggested that the appointment of Thomas Frank could boost Tottenham’s chances of signing Mbeumo, but he is still prioritising a move to Old Trafford.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed that the north London club have admitted defeat and moved on to other targets with Mbeumo favouring Man Utd.

He tweeted: “Tottenham have cooled their interest in Bryan Mbeumo after understanding the player only wants Man UTD.

“THFC see it as almost impossible to overtake MUFC in the race at this stage.”

Crystal Palace standout Eberechi Eze is a potential alternative and ex-Premier League winger Shaun Wright-Phillips reckons Spurs would be a better move for him than Man Utd.

“He’s a wonderful player. He almost makes it look like he’s playing in second or third gear and he feels that the game is easy for him,” Wright-Phillips said.

“He just seems like he can give you so much more. I wouldn’t necessarily say Man United right now is the place for him to go with the ways everything is going on right down there.

“I personally thought if Heung-min Son leaves that he would be a Spurs target, to be honest with you. So I’m waiting to see what happens there. But I know Bryan Mbeumo is high on the priority list for Spurs, so they might not be looking at Eze.

“But for Palace, both Eze and Marc Guehi, if they get into Europe, those players don’t need to leave just yet, they can get plenty from staying for at least another year at Selhurst Park.”