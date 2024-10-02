Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag has been boosted by Kobbie Mainoo’s availability after his injury scare against Tottenham on Sunday.

Mainoo appeared to be sacrificed following Bruno Fernandes’ red card in the 3-0 defeat to Spurs, but he had a hamstring problem that forced Ten Hag’s hand.

Kobbie Mainoo trains for Man Utd after injury scare

There were initial fears over the England international’s availability with huge matches against FC Porto and Aston Villa coming up this week.

Defeats in both matches could see Man Utd manager Ten Hag lose his job after a miserable start to the campaign.

Mainoo should be available to help his boss against Porto, though, having trained on Wednesday morning.

Harry Maguire joined the youngster in full training after missing Sunday’s match against Spurs with a knock he picked up in training last week.

Mason Mount missed training as a precaution, unfortunately for Ten Hag, and is likely to miss the crucial Europa League match in Portugal.

Ten Hag is under relentless pressure and could be preparing for his final two matches as Man Utd manager.

But he is in defiant mood ahead of the Porto clash and not fretting about his future.

“I am not thinking about it. I am not anxious,” the Dutchman told Sky Sports.

“We are going to make a success from the season. Nothing is easy but there is nothing for me to panic about. We can sort out, this team can sort this out.

“It is a bad performance (against Tottenham). I have to address the problems to give the solutions to the team. The most important (thing) is keep the belief. That is the most important message because if you lose your faith, you lose everything.

“Even after all the setbacks (against Spurs) we kept going. This is a team, they want to fight for each other. When we lose, everyone is disappointed and frustrated but it is also our fuel.”

Ten Hag is also adamant that he can block out criticism of him and focus on the challenge of turning around United’s faltering start to the new campaign.

“You have to deal with criticism and don’t make a big deal of it,” he said.

“Focus on managing the team, get the best of the team and don’t focus on negative opinions of you as a person. That doesn’t help the process.

“We created a togetherness in the summer with the ownership and the leadership. We made this agreement and we were all behind it.

“We are there together and we have to fight together to get out of this.”

Man Utd were boosted by their successful appeal of Bruno Fernandes’ suspension.

The captain is now available for the Red Devils’ next three matches, but that does not make up for being a man down for the majority of Sunday’s match against Spurs.

