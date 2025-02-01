According to reports, Marcus Rashford’s imminent move to Aston Villa boosts Manchester United’s chances of signing Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel.

In recent days, it’s looked increasingly likely that Rashford would miss out on a transfer as his huge salary and poor form have proven stumbling blocks.

However, it’s emerged that Aston Villa are set to win the race to sign Rashford, who is ‘close to agreeing’ a loan move to United’s Premier League rivals.

This is a huge boost for Man Utd, who have been looking to offload several talents to raise funds for a huge squad rebuild.

Lecce left wing-back Patrick Dorgu is set to finalise his move to Man Utd as Sky Sports‘ Dharmesh Sheth revealed on Saturday afternoon that he’s ‘completed his medical’.

READ: Ten blockbuster moves for the perfect end to the January transfer window



Man Utd could also add a new striker to their squad before Monday night’s transfer window. Sky Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg claims United and Villa are Tel’s ‘two concrete options’

‘Manchester United have made a verbal offer to Bayern Munich for Mathys Tel, which is currently under review. ‘As reported on Friday, Man Utd contacted Bayern and talks have been ongoing ever since, with negotiations already under way. ‘At this stage, there is no full agreement between Man Utd and Tel. There have also been new calls from Aston Villa this morning. ‘United and Villa are currently two concrete options for Tel, but both clubs also need to convince him of the project. ‘That is why he cancelled Tottenham on Friday, despite their agreement with Bayern for a loan with a purchase obligation of around £50m. Arsenal and Chelsea continue to monitor Tel’s situation.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Rashford blames one Man Utd chief for ‘fall out’ with Amorim ‘ordered’ to axe ‘picked on’ star

👉 Man Utd dealt transfer blow with Liverpool plotting £50m hijack to sign Ruben Amorim favourite

👉 Man Utd transfer: INEOS ‘accelerate’ talks to sign £21m ‘priority’ target in ‘crazy operation’

Sky Sports reporter Sheth has also explained why the potential arrival of Tel ‘rests on’ Rashford’s future.

‘Manchester United could move for Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, once they have finalised a deal for Marcus Rashford’s departure to Aston Villa. ‘United have made their interest in a loan move known to Bayern. He is one of a number of targets the club are looking at. ‘United have always been in a position during this window of having to facilitate a departure before bringing anyone in. ‘It’s thought Tel is open to the move, after rejecting the chance to go to Tottenham Hotspur. ‘Man United are aware that there are other clubs in the Premier League and Europe interested in Tel.’

19-year-old Tel joined Bayern Munich for around £24m from Ligue Un outfit Rennes in 2022.

He’s impressed in fits and starts as he’s grabbed 16 goals in his 83 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, but he’s been a bit-part player this season and needs to play more regularly.