Marcus Rashford was linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Darren Bent would drop Marcus Rashford from the Man Utd starting XI for the Manchester Derby against Man City if he was Michael Carrick.

Rashford has spent the last 18 months on loan away from Old Trafford with loans at Aston Villa and Barcelona ending in a return to Man Utd.

Barcelona decided against taking up their €30m option on the England international and Michael Carrick decided to reintegrate Rashford back into his squad.

Rashford has started two of their three Premier League matches, including their last one against Everton, and Troy Deeney recently accused fans of being too lenient to the 28-year-old because he’s out of the Man Utd academy.

In response to Deeney’s comments, Bent told talkSPORT: “Academy players at any football club always get more time than anyone else, but that’s just normal. They’re one of your own, of course they’re going to get a bit longer.”

He added: “With Rashford, you’re going to get some Man United fans who have backed him the whole time, even though he’s said, ‘No, I don’t want to come back, I want to stay at Barcelona’.

READ: Romano reveals ‘important moment’ for Man Utd starlet JJ Gabriel with everyone ‘in total shock’

“You (host Andy Goldstein) still welcomed him back because he’s one of your own, you love him, you’ve always loved him. I think, for the manager, it’s a nice problem to have.

“This is not a problem because you’ve got (Benjamin) Sesko scoring goals now and me, being a former centre forward, I would like to see Sesko play in his position.

“Rashford, to me, looks sharper this season. Cunha’s playing really well. (Bryan) Mbeumo’s playing well.

Mbeumo, Sesko and Cunha over Rashford for Man Utd on Sunday – Bent

“At least you’ve got all these options now that are playing well so, rather than Michael Carrick going, ‘What am I going to do this week, none of them are playing well, what do I do?’

“They’re all scoring goals, so it’s a nice problem…I would opt to go for Mbeumo, Sesko, Cunha from the left.”

READ: Stuttgart make decision on selling €35m-rated defender to Man Utd in January



When Bent was asked why he would drop Rashford from the Man Utd XI, he replied: “The only reason why I feel this is a little bit unfair, and this could be the same for most, is that Mbeumo’s getting a good run of games.

“Rashford’s not really had a run yet, and you’re only going to get the best of Rashford when he’s playing, playing, playing.”

On whether it would be wise to drop local boy Rashford for the Manchester Derby, Bent continued: “Of course, it will mean more to him than most. He’s scored in loads of them as well. I remember when he first burst on the scene, he scored in his third or fourth game.

“He knows all about it, he’s from Manchester, he understands it. But, Michael Carrick ain’t got time to worry about that.

“Cunha’s playing well, Sesko’s playing well. If you believe that’s the best combination to get Man United to win, that’s what you have to do.”

READ NEXT: Ten Premier League transfers that will definitely happen in 2027