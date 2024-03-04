According to reports, Dan Ashworth is ‘leading’ Manchester United’s race to sign two Serie A stars he previously wanted Newcastle United to buy.

It was recently confirmed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has completed his purchase of a 27.7% stake in the Premier League giants.

The INEOS chief has not become United’s majority stakeholder right away but he has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are likely to miss out on the top-four this season as they are 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa following their 3-1 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday.

The Red Devils have made a lot of questionable recruitment decisions in recent years so one of Ratcliffe’s priorities is to overhaul their transfer model ahead of the summer.

Former Man City chief Omar Berrada has been brought in as United’s new chief executive and they are hoping to bring Newcastle United’s Ashworth in as their sporting director.

Ashworth only joined the Magpies in 2022 but he has been placed on gardening leave as he has made it clear to Newcastle that he wants to join Man Utd. Football Insider recently revealed that the two clubs are in talks over a compensation package for the 52-year-old.

They explained: ‘Talks are ongoing between both sides and a well-placed source has told Football Insider that Newcastle are likely to “compromise”.

‘It is believed the clubs are set to meet in the middle and get a deal done – but negotiations are likely to drag on.’

Now a report from Inter Live (via Sport Witness) claims ‘Ashworth is leading Man Utd’s interest in Juventus defender Gleison Bremer and Inter Milan’s Nico Barella, as both were targets for Newcastle United’.

Ashworth is said to be heading up a ‘sensational double transfer operation’ which could see Man Utd pay around €140m to land the two players.

It is noted that Newcastle failed to sign Bremer last summer and would cost €60m. He is said to be an ‘object of desire’ for Ashworth ahead of his expected move to Man Utd.

As for Barella, it is boldly claimed that Man Utd ‘would be willing to put that €80m on Inter’s table to secure his signature at the explicit request of Ashworth’.

It is also indicated that Ashworth feels Man Utd would be getting ‘absolute value’ if they sign these two players for a combined fee of €140m.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby, Ten Hag suggested Man Utd should learn things from Man City but they have to create their “own model”.

“I think you can always learn from opponents who are successful and you have to do it if you want to go to high levels but, at the same time, we have to do it in a United way,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“This is a different club with a different environment, with a different DNA. But you pick up things that can be successful and you integrate it in your own model.”