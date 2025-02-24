Man Utd chief ‘wondering what he got himself into ‘as fears of new ‘relegation crisis’ grow with ‘no Plan B’

INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford is ‘questioning what he got himself into’ as Man Utd lack ‘Plan B’ if Ruben Amorim’s tenure fails, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe choosing to sack Erik ten Hag at the end of October and replace him with Amorim.

But things have got worse under Amorim with Man Utd winning just four of his first 15 Premier League matches in charge and the Red Devils currently sit 15th in the Premier League.

On top of their struggles on the pitch, Ratcliffe and INEOS have managed to make the Glazer family look like saints after embarking on a huge cost-cutting exercise.

Ratcliffe has overseen mass redundancies at Man Utd since his arrival a year ago and the latest reports claim that ‘lunches have been reduced to basics’ in his latest move to save money.

The latest cost-saving measure has seen Ratcliffe ‘limit the lunch options in the training ground canteen to just soup and sandwiches for everybody except first-team players’.

And now The Sun claim that Brailsford, who works at Man Utd as part of his role at INEOS, is ‘questioning what he’s got himself into’ after the clubs terrible start to the campaign and financial situation.

The report adds:

‘Ratcliffe, who invested £1.03billion to take over the running of the football side of the club a year ago, must be wondering what he got himself into. ‘SunSport understands Brailsford is now asking that very question. ‘For there is no Plan B and Amorim is seemingly hell-bent on destroying his reputation for the sake of a 3–4–3 point of principle. ‘United are not in a relegation crisis now but, with this lot, they will be next season. ‘They owe £1bn, Amorim knows that if he wants to buy he must sell first — good luck with that — and, worst of all, under Ratcliffe’s leadership the club is facing an identity crisis.’

Man Utd fans have been angered further recently by ticket price hikes for some matches and Paul Scholes wondered what they have done to justify the rises.

Scholes said on The Overlap in January: “They have been in charge [of Manchester United] for nearly a year now and everything is still negative. I can’t think of something positive that they’ve done for the football club.

“Things are getting worse on the football pitch so couldn’t they have just said that they’d do cheaper tickets – couldn’t they just give us something positive. How can you ask Manchester United fans to pay more money with what’s on the football pitch.

“£66 for a ticket is ridiculous. If you think of Manchester, there are so many deprived areas and Sir Jim Ratcliffe himself is from Failsworth – which is a deprived area. If you take one kid with you, that’s £120, if you take a family, you’re looking at £300-400 – it’s not right.

“Where do these owners get the front to put ticket prices up? For the value – we’re probably having our worst ever Premier League season and they’ve got the cheek to put the prices up.”

And Scholes questioned how Ratcliffe and INEOS can justify the hike in ticket prices, the Man Utd legend added: “There is nothing positive happening with that football club. The team look bang average. They’re not doing anything for fans.

“If we’ve got Sir Jim Ratcliffe, compared to all these American owners, who’s been a United fan since growing up in an area in Manchester – he’s still hiking prices up. It just shows that they don’t care.”