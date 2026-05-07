It has been announced that Man Utd director Sir Dave Brailsford has officially left his role at Old Trafford but remains in the INEOS setup.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe brought Brailsford into the Premier League club when the British billionaire and INEOS completed their purchase of 27.7 per cent stake in Man Utd.

Brailsford, the head of sport for the INEOS group. initially worked closely with Man Utd as part of his role for a while after the minority takeover had been completed.

The former director of UK Cycling then scaled back his day-to-day involvement in the club, but remained as a director at Man Utd.

And now former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Brailsford has now left the Man Utd board, as confirmed by Companies House.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Sir Dave Brailsford has officially left Manchester United’s board, Companies House confirms. Understand he has not been actively involved for some time. Plan was always to bring him to #MUFC in a day-to-day role as part of the transition to an INEOS-led sporting team at Old Trafford.

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‘However, Brailsford is now once again focused on INEOS’ multi-sports strategy, which INEOS insiders insist was always the long-term plan.’

One player who left Man Utd while Brailsford was still on the board was Alejandro Garnacho with the Argentina star leaving for Chelsea in a deal worth £40m.

Garnacho has contributed just one goal and four assists in 23 Premier League matches this season with reports Chelsea are already thinking about cutting their losses on the winger.

Man United are delighted with the deal for Garnacho

And now former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford insists that the Red Devils “are delighted with the deal for Garnacho” in hindsight.

Brown told Football Insider: “Man United are delighted with the deal for Garnacho.

“When Chelsea came along offering to meet their asking price, £40million or around about that, they snapped their hand off because they wanted rid of him.

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“That should’ve been enough of a concern to Chelsea that there was a reason they wanted to sell him, but now they’re experiencing similar issues.

“He’s not consistent enough when he does play to justify a place in the side.

“Chelsea were obviously hoping a fresh start, new surroundings, new teammates, it might get the best out of him but that hasn’t happened.

“So from a Man United point of view, they got their asking price and he’s still struggling, so it’s justified their decision which wasn’t an entirely popular one at the time.”

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