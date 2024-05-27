Man Utd: Brailsford preference could ‘save’ Ten Hag from sack as ‘support grows’ for Dutch boss

Erik ten Hag has growing support from some of the Man Utd hierarchy as they continue to deliberate the Dutchman’s future, according to reports.

Ten Hag had a positive first season in charge of the Red Devils last term with the Dutchman guiding his side to an FA Cup final, League Cup sucess and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

But this season had been heading for disaster after they were knocked out of the Champions League before Christmas and recorded an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League – but their FA Cup final win over Man City on Saturday has salvaged some success from the campaign.

A report emerged last week from The Guardian‘s Jacob Steinberg which claimed that Man Utd were set to sack Ten Hag after the FA Cup final, even if he won the competition.

The Red Devils did the unexpected on Saturday when they beat Man City 2-1 in the final with most people tipping the Premier League champions to beat Ten Hag’s side before the match.

That is Ten Hag’s second trophy in two years at Man Utd and now Miguel Delaney in The Independent insists that ‘support grows’ for the former Ajax boss in the Red Devils hierarchy.

It is understood that ‘prominent figures’ at Old Trafford are still ‘backing’ Ten Hag but that ‘the Dutch coach is in real danger of being sacked in a final review this week.’

The FA Cup final win over Man City has ‘helped his case’ and it has also ‘bolstered existing arguments from influential decision-makers that he should stay’.

Delaney added:

‘There is an awareness among the INEOS hierarchy that sacking Ten Hag would be an unpopular decision among the fanbase, especially after Saturday’s victory over Manchester City ‘The club’s football figures do want to make a cold and holistic decision in the sophisticated new manner they want to run the club, though, and much of the topics that will inform this week’s final review go beyond purely football results. ‘While it would not be true to say the structure is “split” on either Ten Hag’s fate or his potential replacement, it is more about the leadership fully thrashing out every aspect to take the most informed decision possible.’

England boss Gareth Southgate is one manager who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford as Ten Hag’s replacement and Delaney reckons interest in the Three Lions man could help ‘save’ the Man Utd boss’ job.

Delaney continued:

‘Sir Dave Brailsford – who was seen walking out with Sir Jim Ratcliffe when the minority owner evaded questions on Ten Hag in the Wembley mixed zone – is understood to be a vocal backer of Gareth Southgate. ‘That may actually help save the Dutch coach for the moment, though, since it is seen as politically very difficult to get the England this manager this summer. If the national team even got to the quarter-finals at Euro 2024, it would mean the manager joining up with pre-season very late.’

