Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker has labelled Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee “downright useless” in a scathing review of the pair.

The Red Devils are having a terrible campaign with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe making the decision to sack Erik ten Hag and replace him with Ruben Amorim in November.

Man Utd are currently 14th in the Premier League after their 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Sunday and Amorim is already coming under severe pressure to turn around results and performances.

The strikers at Old Trafford have come under particular scrutiny this season with Rasmus Hojlund and Zirkzee scoring just five Premier League goals between them this season.

Only five Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season and their attack could require some major surgery in the summer.

Brentford playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard has been impressing in the Premier League this season and ex-Man Utd defender Parker reckons the Dane could replace Garnacho and Zirkzee in the attacking midfield role in Amorim’s system.

Parker told SpilXpertan: “I can definitely understand if clubs are lining up to sign him. Arsenal could really use a creative player like him. He has been significantly better than [Martin] Odegaard this season, and the rest of their midfield is nowhere near creative enough.

“Manchester United could also use him in the attacking midfield role, and he would obviously go straight into the starting lineup. Garnacho and Zirkzee have played that position a lot, but they are downright useless.

“[Bruno] Fernandes is the only creative midfielder, and he would link up well with Damsgaard. Maybe Fernandes could even drop deeper so that Fernandes, Damsgaard, and Amad could all be on the pitch at the same time.

“If I were Damsgaard, though, I would really hesitate before signing with Manchester United. He can just ask his Danish friends if they enjoy being at the club. They would probably say no and advise him to stay far away from ‘Circus United.'”

Former Man Utd midfielder Owen Hargreaves reckons Garnacho would be best used on the left-hand side of attack by Amorim with the Argentina international most dangerous in that position.

Hargreaves said: “Do you know what? We’ve seen him playing on the left [wing].

“He’s quite effective coming inside, but I actually don’t mind him on the right because he has to pass the ball more.

“When he plays on the left, he comes inside and he shoots. He created a lot for his teammates [against Arsenal].”