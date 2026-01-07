Man Utd branded ’embarrassing’ for imminent Solskjaer deal as Neville catches strays

Sir Jim Ratcliffe needs to get the next managerial appointment right.

Man Utd have been branded “embarrassing” by Gabby Agbonlahor with reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to be their interim boss until the end of the season.

Ruben Amorim was sacked as head coach on Monday after falling out with Jason Wilcox and the Man Utd hierarchy over formations, playing style and plans for the January transfer window.

Man Utd now plan to appoint an interim boss until the end of the season before settling on a permanent successor to Amorim in time for next season.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Solskjaer, who has spent time at Old Trafford as both player and manager, is the ‘leading candidate’ to take over until the end of the season.

And former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor thinks Man Utd are “embarrassing” and a “laughing stock” for going back to a manager who’s already failed at the club.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “It’s embarrassing. When I saw the news that Solskjaer might be coming back… it’s a laughing stock of a football club.

READ: Man Utd caretaker manager in-tray: Mainoo back, Dalot dropped, parking space ignored, Fergie consulted

“The Manchester United fans were relieved when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got sacked. We’ve got receipts.

“Everyone was excited when he was getting the sack at Manchester United. It’s that three years ago and now you’re bringing him back?”

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan threw another name into the mix, he said: “Why don’t you get Roy Keane in?”

Ex-Liverpool and Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy gave his opinion on the potential Solskjaer appointment, he chipped in: “Carrick would be more sensible than Solskjaer. He has managerial experience, very clever guy.

“He’s not failed there before. Bringing back someone who’s failed is bizarre. Keane would galvanise and it’s temporary.”

Murphy added: “That’s why they wouldn’t go to Keane because of the Fergie thing. But Keane would be great because the fans would just be ecstatic.”

But Agbonlahor insists Keane would fail to get the players going, he continued: “Impossible. I played under Roy Keane and the way he is, he’d upset so many of the players. They’d be in their shells.

“Wouldn’t work, no chance.

“I just don’t think the players nowadays can take it. Near the end of my career, some of the younger players couldn’t handle being shouted at. Never mind Roy Keane.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* ‘Ruben Interim’ sacked by Man Utd: The inside story of the inside stories, from Wilcox to ‘crazy’ Martinez

* Mediawatch: New Man United manager ‘agreement reached’ as past Solskjaer sympathises with present Amorim

* Man Utd show ‘staggering levels of stupidity’ as they ape Chelsea

Man Utd legend Gary Neville recently insisted that the “experiments have got to stop” at Old Trafford and that the Red Devils need to appoint a manager who “fits the club’s DNA”.

In response to those comments, Agbonlahor said: “Gary Neville has said that Manchester United have got to appoint a manager that fits the DNA of their club.

“So this got me wondering, what is Manchester United’s DNA? Let me tell you. It’s waving Norwich scarves in the air after every loss.

“It’s not getting a haircut until five wins in a row. It’s losing a European final to Tottenham Hotspur.

“It’s firing staff to save money, only to sack managers and rack up a bill of over £30m. It’s having Mark Goldbridge screaming in his mum’s basement. It’s having a stadium that is falling down.

“It’s every former player having their own bloody podcast. It’s asking what would Fergie do? It’s increasing ticket prices for kids. It’s losing 7-0 to Liverpool.

“It’s packed lunches for your staff. It’s shouting, attack, attack, attack, when you sit back against the bottom of the league sides. It’s hiring former players to cover up the mess at the club and calling it returning to our DNA.

“And one final one… it’s teams doing a double over you season after season. What a joke, a laughing stock of a football club. The end.”

MAILBOX: Solskjaer told to block ‘absurd’ Neville and ignore shadow of Sir Alex…