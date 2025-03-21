Branthwaite warns Man Utd over summer transfer as new Everton asking price is revealed

Man Utd may have to win the Europa League this season if they are to tempt Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite to sign in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the table with nine matches to go.

There is no realistic chance of them finishing in the Champions League qualification spots in the Premier League this season after winning just ten matches this term.

However, Man Utd could still qualify for the Champions League if they can win the Europa League this season with the Red Devils facing Lyon in the quarter-finals.

That would help Amorim’s side sign better players in the summer as every player wants to play in the competition, while it would provide a huge boost in income.

And now The Sun claim that Man Utd ‘have targeted’ Everton centre-back Branthwaite ‘to be their next defensive kingpin’ for next season.

It is claimed that the Red Devils ‘will have to win the Europa League and achieve Champions League football to prise the Everton ace out of Goodison this summer’.

The report adds:

‘United bosses have been hot on Branthwaite, 22, for more than a year and are ready to meet his £50m-plus valuation. ‘Branthwaite, who made his England debut in the pre-Euro 2024 friendly against Bosnia, has not featured for the Three Lions since and was a surprise omission from Thomas Tuchel’s first squad. ‘The Cumbrian-born defender is understood to be ready to consider the short journey from Merseyside for the profile a move to United would give him.

‘But Branthwaite is determined that any move should be to a team playing in the Champions League, offering him a genuine showcase for his top-tier talents – and the opportunity to persuade Tuchel he should be in the World Cup mix. ‘Spurs, whose season, like United’s, is now all about the Europa League, are potential rivals for Branthwaite’s signature. ‘But the Old Trafford side believe they can get the deal over the line.’

Everton boss David Moyes has already provided his stance on losing Branthwaite in the summer and told any club to “bring a big bag of money” if they want to sign the England international.

Moyes said of Branthwaite: “We had some really good centre-backs here [during Moyes’ first stint as Everton manager] and the best teams quite often have the best defence and gives you a chance of winning when you have that.

“Jarrad has done really well. There are moments when he can do better, there are times he still plays like a young centre-back but has an awful lot going for him.

“He’s already been involved in the England squad before I came, he played really well last week and has got a good mentor around him in Tarky [James Tarkowski]. Tarky has been around the league and seen a lot. He has been a good mentor in helping and improving him.

“So, Jarrad is a top player and if people want to buy Jarrad, I’ve said many times – bring a big bag of money.”