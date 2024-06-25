Man Utd are now reportedly likely to make another bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite despite claims they could walk away from a deal.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign at least one new centre-back in the summer transfer window as they look to improve Erik ten Hag’s defence ahead of next season.

Man Utd struggled to form a consistent and reliable centre-back partnership last season because of injuries and form, with Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Willy Kambwala all playing there at various points.

Martinez, who was injured for most of last season, is set to be their main guaranteed starting centre-back next season and Man Utd are looking for a reliable partner for the Argentina international.

Everton defender Branthwaite has emerged as a top target for the Red Devils with Man Utd already having a £35m offer for the England international knocked back earlier this month.

Recent reports claimed that Man Utd are “unlikely to go back in” for Branthwaite while the Toffees’ asking price remained at £70m with the Red Devils not planning on spending that much on any player this summer.

However, the Liverpool Echo now insist that, despite claims Man Utd are ‘willing to walk away should Everton not be willing to compromise’, Man Utd’s ‘interest has remained thus far and there is a growing expectation that it will develop into another bid for the 21-year-old’.

The report adds: ‘There is an insistence that under [Sir Jim[ Ratcliffe the club will not be held to ransom but Everton are determined not to be bullied into a deal – particularly with the value of someone of Branthwaite’s calibre to the Red Devils inescapable.’

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought his own update on Man Utd interest in Branthwaite with more discussions set to take place.

Romano said on his Transfer Live show: “This upcoming week, Manchester United internally will discuss again about what they want to do with Jarrad Branthwaite. The player keeps waiting for Manchester United. He keeps believing that Manchester United is a fantastic option for his future, so he wants to go to Manchester United.

“But it also depends on Everton, and we have to see if Everton will change the conditions of the deal, because for £70 million, United are not going for Branthwaite. So, it has to be something different in terms of package, and we will see what happens.”