Man Utd ‘breached PSR in 2023/24’ as reason for avoiding points deduction revealed

Manchester United breached profit and sustainaibility rules (PSR) last season according to a financial expert, who has explained why the Red Devils avoided a points deduction.

PSR rules state that Premier League clubs can lose a maximum of £105m over a rolling three-year period and United reported a £71.4m net loss in the first three months of 2024, when Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought a 27.7 per cent stake in the club to become the head of football operations at Old Trafford.

The £100m loss

They also spent £40m in exceptional costs, £30.3m of which was related to Ratcliffe’s purchase of his stake.

The club has forecast their revenue for the season to reach a club-record £660m, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) is predicted to be £140m.

Former Manchester City financial advisor Stefan Borson told Football Insider that he believes United must have breached PSR rules unless they were allowed to add back their exceptional costs, which isn’t typically allowed by the Premier League.

He told Football Insider: “From the EBITDA number, you take off the exceptional costs and player amortisation, which could be another £180million and they make a pretty hefty £100million operating loss in the season.

“They are notoriously poor sellers of players.

“If you look at someone like Chelsea, they will probably be generating about £120million a year in player-sale profits. United probably did less than £40million.”

How did they avoid sanctions?

“It means on the face of it, they actually breached PSR for the season just gone unless they were in some way allowed to add back some of those exceptional costs.

“You are not typically meant to do that, but I think they must have done it because there was no sign that United were scrambling around before 30 June to sell players.

“You would have to assume they have passed PSR for 2023-24, but quite how they have done it doesn’t look that obvious on the numbers.”