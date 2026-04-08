Man Utd should ‘only go and break the bank’ for Palmer if they sell one player

Teddy Sheringham insists that Man Utd should “only go and break the bank” for Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer if they sell one player in the summer.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Palmer after reports emerged last month claiming that the England international had become ‘disillusioned’ at Stamford Bridge.

There were even reports in January that Palmer ‘would be open to a sensational transfer to Manchester United’ in the summer with the Chelsea attacker ‘missing his hometown of Wythenshawe’.

Man Utd have bigger priorities ahead of the summer transfer window with two midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger on their agenda – but they would be unlikely to turn down a potential opportunity to sign Palmer.

However, Man Utd legend Sheringham reckons the Red Devils will only go for the Chelsea attacker if they sell Bruno Fernandes first.

Sheringham told BestBettingSites: “I think United would only go and break the bank for a player like Cole Palmer if they sold Bruno Fernandes.

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“You could play with both of them if you had a really good central midfielder behind them and slightly changed your system. But the more top-quality players you can get into your squad, the better for a team like Manchester United.

“We had a lot of good players in my time that the manager rotated and kept happy — happy enough — to make the team a force.

“You have to look at the injuries Cole Palmer has had this season, which isn’t ideal. When you’re looking at top players for Manchester United, you want them to be ever-present, week in, week out.

“It’s becoming a bit of a problem — I think he’s had a toe problem and a groin problem, little niggles at a very early age.

“You can’t get used to that as a professional. You need to get out of that mode and be playing 45 games a season — hopefully 60 — because that’s the level Manchester United should be looking at: when you’re hitting those numbers as a player, you’re running deep in all the competitions.

“For United to challenge for the biggest prizes, they need consistent leaders on the pitch.”

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When asked if there is any young Premier League star that he is excited by, Sheringham added: “I still like Cole Palmer. I really like his manner, his confidence, and his swagger. He would be the one that excites me; he can score a goal from that number 10 role or maybe a wide right role, coming in off the line to join in and score. I feel that way even though I really like Phil Foden, though I think Foden has gone off the boil a little bit.

“Rogers is good. Bellingham is good, but I’m still waiting to be really excited by him.

“I don’t think Mainoo is an “exciting” player. I think he’s more like Roy Keane—he does things that are invaluable to the team, but you don’t necessarily come away from the game saying, “Wow, Mainoo, what a great player.”

If you keep doing the right things on the football pitch and keep things ticking over, you get noticed without being noticed. You are doing the right things at the right time, keeping the ball in midfield, and maintaining possession. That is hard to do in central midfield. I keep telling people that you only need one or two touches in midfield. As long as you keep the ball, you’ve done your job.

“I’m always telling young players — and top players, even the players when I was managing at Stevenage — you need to keep the ball and keep possession in midfield. Mainoo does that, and that’s why he’s back in the England fold.”