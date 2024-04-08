Man Utd will not be able to bring in Liverpool target Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking for as many as two new forwards in the summer transfer window as new Man Utd co-owner looks to provide more firepower next season.

Man Utd are hoping to sign two forwards in the summer

When addressing rumours that Real Madrid striker Joselu could move to Man Utd, La Liga and Serie A insider Matteo Moretto wrote in his Caught Offside column recently: “I can’t speak to the those reports, but I can tell you that Manchester United are looking for two forwards in the summer.

“One of high level, a big signing, and another that is not very expensive (less than €40m) but potentially a younger forward, and someone to complete their attacking options. That’s what I know so far. Regarding Real Madrid’s options, Endrick Felipe won’t leave Real Madrid on loan in the summer.”

One place Premier League clubs seem to be looking for a top forward is La Liga giants Real Madrid with the imminent arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick potentially causing others to move on.

Widespread reports have indicated Mbappe will move to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window with the France international set to leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have been heavily linked in the Spanish media with potential moves away from the Bernabeu with Premier League clubs interested.

A report last week even claimed that Liverpool had ‘reached’ a British record transfer fee to take Vinicius Junior to Anfield in the summer as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is likely to be the subject of bids from Saudi Arabia once again.

Man Utd have also been linked to Vinicius Junior but a fresh report in Spanish publication Nacional insists that Man Utd see it as ‘impossible to sign’ the Brazilian in the summer.

Kylian Mbappe ‘opens another door’ for Man Utd

The Red Devils would be willing to break the British transfer record, set by Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez, by matching Liverpool’s €200m offer but this fresh reports claims that Real Madrid ‘do not want to listen to any proposal’.

Instead, the arrival of Mbappe could ‘open another door’ for Man Utd with the Red Devils recruitment team now ‘focused’ on Rodrygo, who will cost the Premier League side €120m.