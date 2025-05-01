Man Utd set to ‘break summer market’ for ‘blockbuster signing’ after Cunha stumbling block emerges

Matheus Cunha could prove to be too expensive for Man Utd this summer.

The amount of money it would take for Man Utd to buy Wolves forward Matheus Cunha “could be an issue” ahead of the summer transfer window.

Man Utd are having a terrible time this season with Ruben Amorim’s side now going down as the worst team to have played for the Red Devils in the Premier League era.

Only four Premier League teams have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season with Joshua Zirzkee and Rasmus Hojlund coming under scrutiny for their lack of contributions.

Hojlund scored late on to equalise in a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth over the weekend for only his fourth Premier League goal of the season, while Zirkzee has bagged just three.

And a couple of new forward options is top of Amorim’s priority list in the summer with Wolves’ Cunha and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap heavily linked in recent weeks.

However, former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown insists that the £62m transfer fee for Cunha could prove difficult unless they can offload Marcus Rashford for a good fee.

Brown told Football Insider: “The talk is United want to sign Cunha. It’s a deal I believe they’ve been working on for a while already.

“He’s a very talented player, but there have been suggestions that there are potential attitude problems there, which the club will be looking into. But he is a quality player and he’s proved that for Wolves this season.

“This £62million buy-out clause in his contract is huge, and it could be an issue because United haven’t got that sort of money to spend at the moment.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘He won’t come’ – Amorim explains why Gyokeres could reject summer transfer to Man Utd

👉 Man Utd told by midfielder that he wants to ‘wait’ and move to Real Madrid after ‘formal contact’

👉 Man Utd ‘actively consider’ free transfer ahead of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona



“They’ll be relying on Rashford to go wherever he goes, that will bring in around £40million.

“Then if they can sell other players they can raise the rest of the money, that’s going to be their aim before they can spend big money on Cunha.”

Another report in Spain from Fichajes claim that Man Utd are looking at Desire Doue as their ‘blockbuster signing’ as they look to ‘break the summer market’.

The 19-year-old is at the ‘centre of their transfer radar’ and the Red Devils ‘seem determined to make a strong commitment to him’ as they ‘launch a move’.

And it now ‘goes beyond casual monitoring’ as the Man Utd board ‘believe his profile fits perfectly with the offensive renewal they are seeking to foster under a new sporting project’.

Man Utd face Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night with the Red Devils knowing they will qualify for the Champions League if they can win the whole competition.