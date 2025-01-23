Man Utd breaking news: Marcus Rashford turns up for work again

Marcus Rashford has been pictured in Manchester United training so the media are gleefully pretending that he has not been training before…

Look who’s back…in some photos

After Marcus Rashford’s ‘shock u-turn’ resulted in him NOT going on strike, we were keen to read the next chapter of the story, particularly in The Sun.

‘Marcus Rashford smiles as he’s seen in Man Utd training for first time since admitting he wants transfer exit’

It seems pertinent to point out – because The Sun absolutely don’t in that bombastic headline – that at no point has Rashford NOT been training with Manchester United when he has been fit.

Indeed, Rashford made the bench for Manchester United for their December 30 clash with Newcastle United, so the implication that he has not trained since saying it might be time to leave the club earlier that month is entirely false. Some would say it’s a right load of bollocks.

But maybe the writer has been done with the headline; let’s take a look at the copy:

‘MARCUS RASHFORD looked in high spirits as he was spotted in Manchester United training for the first time since his transfer bombshell.’

Nope. It still sounds like he has not been training since his ‘transfer bombshell’ when the actual story here (if indeed there is one) is that Rashford has specifically been training ahead of a Europa League clash, when clubs are required to allow photographers.

He was indeed ‘spotted in training for the first time’ if your only source is photographs available through your chosen image provider.

‘Rashford has reportedly been doing extra training sessions amid his nine-match absence. ‘This is the first time he’s been pictured during that time.’

Really? That’s the criteria for a news story? That Manchester United had an open training session, as mandated by UEFA?

‘Sources close to the dumped striker insist he is ready, willing and able to face Rangers if selected.’

Man’s friends say man will do job for which he is handsomely paid. More as we get it. But only if the pictures are on Getty.

MailOnline go even further, claiming: ‘Marcus Rashford has returned to training for Manchester United amid increasing speculation that he could move to Barcelona before the end of the January transfer window.’

Guys, it’s literally two days since Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler wrote: ‘It’s understood that Rashford was training at Carrington while his team-mates were preparing to play at Old Trafford, and has been doing extra work with a personal fitness coach to stay in shape during his absence.’

We’re not sure if it’s wilfully misleading or just plain lazy to then write that Rashford has ‘returned to training’ just because you have seen 30-odd pictures in which he ‘was seen smiling during group exercises, with other shots demonstrating his focus on the session’. Just like an ordinary person.

Blow monkeys

Over at the Mirror, they are forever keen to crowbar the name of Marcus Rashford into their LIVE transfer coverage:

‘Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make Sesko decision, Rashford suffers Man Utd blow, fresh Garnacho twist’

It turns out that the ‘Man Utd blow’ being suffered by Rashford is that he might have to play for Manchester United.

First thoughts were that this was misleading, but actually…that really is a massive f***ing blow.

A message to you…

Mediawatch fondly remembers a time when sending a ‘message’ meant actually sending a message. Those were simpler times.

Now, we have Casemiro ‘sending (a) one-word message amid Man Utd transfer links’ (MEN) by literally writing the word ‘focused’ on Instagram after he was also ‘seen in Man Utd training’.

And we have Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘sending message to Manchester United over Marcus Rashford transfer link with Besiktas’ when the story is very specifically that he has sent no messages.

The Metro story literally begins: ‘Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has denied suggestions that he has spoken to Marcus Rashford or Casemiro about swapping Manchester United for Besiktas.’

So the ‘message’ is that he has neither sent nor received messages. FFS.