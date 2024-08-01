Man Utd make breakthrough for top target as ‘demands collapse’ with ‘medical booked’ for today

Paris Saint-Germain are now ready to accept a loan deal for Manuel Ugarte as Man Utd make a transfer breakthrough, according to reports.

The Red Devils have signed two players so far this summer with Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee arriving from Bologna and young centre-back Leny Yoro joining from Ligue Un outfit Lille.

An injury to Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund could now ‘accelerate’ plans Man Utd have to bring in another centre-back and striker before the end of the summer transfer window.

Man Utd are also keen to bring in another defensive midfielder over the next few weeks with PSG’s Ugarte and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat their two top targets.

Ugarte is seemingly their top target with the size of PSG’s asking price believed to be the main thing putting Man Utd off with the French side wanting €60m (£51m) for the Uruguay international.

But a fresh report from French publication L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) claims that PSG have ‘collapsed demands’ for Ugarte and ‘will allow’ Man Utd ‘to sign midfielder on reasonable terms’.

PSG have softened their stance on a permanent transfer and are now open to a ‘paid loan with a high purchase option’ despite Ugarte only arriving from Sporting Lisbon a year ago for €60m.

The Ligue Un outfit ‘are now focused on moving Ugarte on’ with PSG on the verge of sealing a deal for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves this week.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that former Man Utd target Neves is in Paris for his medical today as PSG look to get a deal over the line.

Romano wrote on X: “Joao Neves, in Paris today with medical tests booked as new Paris Saint-Germain player. Contract signing to follow after €60m plus €10m add-ons package deal agreed with Benfica.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Enzo Maresca offers Man Utd boost in bid for top target who ‘doesn’t fit’ Chelsea system

👉 Man Utd star ‘says yes’ to Euro giants as ‘stance’ on Ten Hag sacrificing midfielder emerges

👉 Man Utd target deals blow to Mourinho amid U-turn claim; Ratcliffe considers signing Chelsea star

Man Utd beat Real Betis in the early hours of Thursday morning in an entertaining 3-2 win with Amad Diallo, Casemiro and Marcus Rashford all on the scoresheet.

Speaking about the performance, Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag said after the match: “I think it was okay, the lads did well. At the start we had some problems in getting control and we went 1-0 down which shouldn’t happen. I actually think this was the first time they entered our box.

“But then we took over and we bounced back, I think we made three really good goals, first the penalty and it was a good action from Amad. The second I would [also] say is a very good goal.

“The third one from the corner is also a nice goal. The second where Harry Amass put the cross [in] and Amad scored the goal with the finish was lovely.”

On Amad’s display against Betis, Ten Hag added: “Yes, he [Amad] is performing well and [he is having] a good pre-season so far. You could see absolutely he is making an uplift in his game.

“Also in the defending part with the counter-press but also with the pressing he is doing really well. So I am really pleased with his performance.”