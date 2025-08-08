Brighton end Man Utd hopes of Baleba deal as they ‘believe’ they can fetch British record fee

Carlos Baleba has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd will have to look elsewhere this summer after Brighton made it clear that Carlos Baleba is not for sale this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have boosted their attack already this summer with big-money signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo from Wolves and Brentford respectively.

Man Utd are also closing in on a deal to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig for £74m after weeks of speculation that he could go to Newcastle instead.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Friday morning that a deal should be sealed by tomorrow

“Benjamin Šeško, set to undergo his medical ahead of signature of five year contract at Manchester United.

“Process starting early morning as Šeško will be unveiled tomorrow at Old Trafford.”

READ: Carlos Baleba, not Benjamin Sesko, will make Man Utd a passable football team

There are reports that Man Utd still want another midfielder and a goalkeeper before the transfer window shuts and Brighton’s Baleba is a name that has come up in recent days.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed that Man Utd have ‘made contact’ over a move for Baleba with the player also thought to be open to a move to Old Trafford.

A report on Thursday indicated that Man City are also interested but that Brighton want as much as £120m (£104m) to get a deal over the line.

And now transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has completely ruled out a move to Man Utd this summer as he has revealed that Brighton want to ‘keep’ the midfielder until at least the summer of 2026.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Brighton’s preference is to keep Carlos Baleba until at least summer 2026. Manchester United have made an enquiry via intermediaries and were not quoted a price. The Brighton hierarchy believe Baleba can be worth as much as Moises Caicedo one day, who the club sold to #CFC for £115m.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘agree loan deal’ for £72m flop with one club in ‘pole’ as Romano makes ‘time to go’ claim

👉 Man Utd: ‘New suitor’ emerges for outcast in fresh twist amid ‘only’ way to strike agreement

👉 Man Utd: Romano reveals Sesko ‘medical process’ update amid set ‘unveiling’ date for £74m signing



A report in talkSPORT claims that Brighton have told Man Utd they are ‘willing to cash in on’ Baleba but ‘not until next summer’.

After relaying Jacobs’ information about wanting a Caicedo-style fee for Baleba, talkSPORT added: ‘It means United could end up having to break the transfer record themselves to bring Baleba to Old Trafford, having just spent £74m on striker Benjamin Sesko.’

The report adds: ‘Man United will have to wait until next summer to sign Baleba if they go ahead with any potential deal after their enquiry.

‘However, that may work into the Red Devils’ hands as Amorim appears to seek a replacement for Casemiro.’